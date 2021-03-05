Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge defined romance for our generation, we fell in love with Raj and Simran and their love story. This couple from Delhi, decided to make this love story their own.

Bride Kriti Dhir and her groom, Vijay Duggal shot an entire pre-wedding video - DDLJ style.

The couple enacted the entire film in 7 minutes and we are in love with how adorable they look together.

From Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main to Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko and Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna, this couple re-created every single song, complete with matching outfits!

Watch the full video here:

Styled by Astylus Consultant, choreographed & directed by More Than Thumkas, and shot by Cool Bluez Photography, this is a wedding trend we'd definitely hop onto.





All images are screenshots from Instagram.