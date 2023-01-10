There are some things that only desi kids can relate to. For instance, the endless grocery runs we were sent out to do. Right? Remember those? I mean, not like much has changed, it’s still us doing the grocery runs, except now, we’ve got our hands on remarkable apps that deliver things super efficiently. Which is why this Twitter post by @Straying_mind about being the Dunzo or Blinkit of the house has gotten so many fun responses to it!

Credit: Twitter

When I was in my teens, I was my mom's Blinkit & Dunzo. — Raghuveer (@Straying_mind) January 8, 2023

And here are all the epic responses people had to it. Some were about how a lot of us kept the change as a “delivery fee,” while others were chuckle-worthy comments on the speed, the treats and the praise we’d get for running the errand.

Much faster bro…Yahan mummy ka darr tha — Raghuveer (@Straying_mind) January 9, 2023

Went in my jar — Raghuveer (@Straying_mind) January 10, 2023

Hidden charges — Raghuveer (@Straying_mind) January 9, 2023

I was praised for my speed and I tried harder and harder to be quicker and quicker every time, not realising that it was a trick. — Anupama (@indiantimbre) January 10, 2023

Cycling to max speed — Raghuveer (@Straying_mind) January 9, 2023

Package deal — Raghuveer (@Straying_mind) January 9, 2023

Prampara, prathista, Anushashan — Raghuveer (@Straying_mind) January 9, 2023

Lucky then — Raghuveer (@Straying_mind) January 9, 2023

Keeps u active — Raghuveer (@Straying_mind) January 9, 2023

Smart kids — Raghuveer (@Straying_mind) January 8, 2023

Ha ha! When visiting parents, I still am! https://t.co/GVP7I26lUp — Chitra Narayanan (@ndcnn) January 10, 2023

That's hilarious. I think my mom liked having me be able to drive at 16 for the same reasons… https://t.co/QsBkVIV066 — Dr. Shriram Nene (@DoctorNene) January 9, 2023

Same but, since I was like 9 years old. Passed on the baton to my younger brother when he got older. Sadly he's still holding the baton. https://t.co/6O1CLW8FKT — Himasree (@himasree_m) January 9, 2023

₹0 delivery charges, ₹0 on surge

₹0 delivery charges, ₹0 on surge

No Coupons , even worse, had to deliver it home and also fill the water bottles #90s https://t.co/7USHRVOo9O — Murali Sai G (@MuraliSaiG) January 9, 2023

I have done it too in 70s and 80s!

I have done it too in 70s and 80s!

And incentive was an eclairs every time I went to the grocery store to pick something up for her. 😍 https://t.co/mfW1bOTdtq — Bhavani Giddu (@bgiddu) January 9, 2023

Story of every desi kids’ life.