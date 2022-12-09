One of the things us Indians like to take pride in is our music. The songs that we grew up listening to, the songs that will forever remain iconic pop-culture moments. For instance, Zara Zara from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Apparently, even non-Indians are gaga for the song; because a Reddit user‘s post reciting the phonetics of Zara Zara, asking what song it is has gone insanely viral!

The OP even explained how he discovered the song and delved further into how he’s been trying to find it ever since.

And of course, it wasn’t long before this became a Twitter discussion too. I mean, come on, it’s pretty darn cool that the song remained in a non-Indian person’s mind for so long!

this white guy on r/india who heard Zara Zara Behekta Hai a decade ago and only phonetically remembers the first two lines and is trying to find what song it is has made my day pic.twitter.com/WzYUsPs4jR — Ria Chopra 🐍 (@riachops) December 8, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Also, let’s not forget to credit the person who actually identified the song and helped the OP find it. Because, that’s a legit skill – to be able to identify a song from vaguely recited phonetics.

Here are some of the most hilarious and epic responses that netizens have towards the entire situation.

I refuse to acknowledge the existence of this version. It will always be "vaseegara". — Uncouth Person (@TheSceptic4) December 9, 2022 Credit: Twitter

That is a testament to Bombay Jayshree's voice. It is unforgettable. — drama king (@badafilmybanda) December 8, 2022 Credit: Twitter

It is an epic song no doubt about that ✌🏻 — Mommy of 2 (@ahadsmommy) December 9, 2022 Credit: Twitter

This is epic!!! Poony-ba and aza-dah!! — Dr. Arora (@SanjeevaniArora) December 9, 2022 Credit: Twitter

😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂 — Shreya (@ChanChanWoman__) December 9, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Okay, okay, this is definitely another reason to love the internet.