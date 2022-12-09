One of the things us Indians like to take pride in is our music. The songs that we grew up listening to, the songs that will forever remain iconic pop-culture moments. For instance, Zara Zara from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Apparently, even non-Indians are gaga for the song; because a Reddit user‘s post reciting the phonetics of Zara Zara, asking what song it is has gone insanely viral!

Help this white boy find this song. There was this song I can’t find. I apologize, but i can only spell out how I remember it in english from india
Credit: Reddit

The OP even explained how he discovered the song and delved further into how he’s been trying to find it ever since.

Comment from discussion Usernamendpasssword’s comment from discussion "Help this white boy find this song. There was this song I can’t find. I apologize, but i can only spell out how I remember it in english".
Credit: Reddit

And of course, it wasn’t long before this became a Twitter discussion too. I mean, come on, it’s pretty darn cool that the song remained in a non-Indian person’s mind for so long!

Credit: Twitter

Also, let’s not forget to credit the person who actually identified the song and helped the OP find it. Because, that’s a legit skill – to be able to identify a song from vaguely recited phonetics.

Zara Zara, Reddit
Credit: Reddit

Here are some of the most hilarious and epic responses that netizens have towards the entire situation.

Credit: Twitter
Credit: Twitter
Credit: Twitter
Credit: Twitter
Credit: Twitter
Comment from discussion shayanrc’s comment from discussion "Help this white boy find this song. There was this song I can’t find. I apologize, but i can only spell out how I remember it in english".
Credit: Reddit
Comment from discussion imemineohno’s comment from discussion "Help this white boy find this song. There was this song I can’t find. I apologize, but i can only spell out how I remember it in english".
Credit: Reddit
Comment from discussion Tintin_Quarentino’s comment from discussion "Help this white boy find this song. There was this song I can’t find. I apologize, but i can only spell out how I remember it in english".
Credit: Reddit
Comment from discussion excitive’s comment from discussion "Help this white boy find this song. There was this song I can’t find. I apologize, but i can only spell out how I remember it in english".
Credit: Reddit
Comment from discussion Outrageous-Young-692’s comment from discussion "Help this white boy find this song. There was this song I can’t find. I apologize, but i can only spell out how I remember it in english".
Credit: Reddit
Comment from discussion Train-Robbery’s comment from discussion "Help this white boy find this song. There was this song I can’t find. I apologize, but i can only spell out how I remember it in english".
Credit: Reddit
Comment from discussion R-Kay09’s comment from discussion "Help this white boy find this song. There was this song I can’t find. I apologize, but i can only spell out how I remember it in english".
Credit: Reddit
Comment from discussion fdwcDUSTwwb’s comment from discussion "Help this white boy find this song. There was this song I can’t find. I apologize, but i can only spell out how I remember it in english".
Credit: Reddit
Credit: Giphy

Okay, okay, this is definitely another reason to love the internet.