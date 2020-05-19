This Harry Potter Quiz Will Reveal If You're A True Fan Or Just Plain 'Riddikulus'

Do you take pride in your knowledge of Harry Potter? Do you secretly wish J.K. Rowling would reply to your Tweets? Well then here is chance to prove how big a fan you are by taking this hardcore Harry Potter quiz.
1. What are the creatures, that only Harry and Luna can see flying the carriages, called?
2. You should've read the books because then you'd know what Ron Weasley's middle name was.
3. In 'Prisoner Of Azkaban' which page does Snape ask his class to turn to?
4. Who REALLY put Harry's name in the Goblet of Fire?
5. What's the name of Hermione's fluffy & grumpy cat?
6. What does Umbridge make Harry Potter write with the Black Punishment Quill? P.S. She deserves more hate than he-who-must-not-be-named.
7. In which book does Draco get punched by Hermione for being an absolute asshole?
8. Were you paying attention to Hermione? Do you know how you're actually supposed to say Wingardium Leviosa?
9. What are the names of Draco Malfoy's side kicks? No, they weren't called Tweedledee and Tweedledum.
10. What is the actual name of the Liquid Luck potion that Harry drinks in Half-Blood Prince?
11. Do you know the charm that Hemione always uses to fix Harry's glasses but he can never remember himself?
12. Who was the captain of the Quidditch team when Harry first joined as a seeker?
Result