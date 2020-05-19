This Harry Potter Quiz Will Reveal If You're A True Fan Or Just Plain 'Riddikulus'

Do you take pride in your knowledge of Harry Potter? Do you secretly wish J.K. Rowling would reply to your Tweets? Well then here is chance to prove how big a fan you are by taking this hardcore Harry Potter quiz.

1. What are the creatures, that only Harry and Luna can see flying the carriages, called? via GIPHY Nargles Umgubular Slashkilters Thestrals Crumple-Horned Snorkacks

2. You should've read the books because then you'd know what Ron Weasley's middle name was. via GIPHY Jean Bilius Hugo Scam

3. In 'Prisoner Of Azkaban' which page does Snape ask his class to turn to? via GIPHY Page 382 Page 394 Page 194 Page 224

4. Who REALLY put Harry's name in the Goblet of Fire? via GIPHY Mad-Eye-Moody Fred & George Weasley Barty Crouch Jr Remus Lupin

5. What's the name of Hermione's fluffy & grumpy cat? via Weheartit Crookshanks Crackerjack Crackprack Kneazlerack

6. What does Umbridge make Harry Potter write with the Black Punishment Quill? P.S. She deserves more hate than he-who-must-not-be-named. via GIPHY "I will never lie" "I must tell the truth" "I must not tell lies" "I must not lie again"

7. In which book does Draco get punched by Hermione for being an absolute asshole? via GIPHY Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban Harry Potter And The Order Of Phoenix Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire

8. Were you paying attention to Hermione? Do you know how you're actually supposed to say Wingardium Leviosa? via GIPHY Wing-gar-dium Levi-o-sa Wingar-dium Levi-ooo-sa Wing-gar-diom Levi-o-saaa Wing-gardium Levios-aa

9. What are the names of Draco Malfoy's side kicks? No, they weren't called Tweedledee and Tweedledum. via GIPHY Vincent Crabbe and Gregory Goyle Vincent Goyle and Gregory Crabbe Vincent Gregory and Goyle Crabbe Crabbe Vincent and Goyle Gregory

10. What is the actual name of the Liquid Luck potion that Harry drinks in Half-Blood Prince? via GIPHY Veritaserum Amortentia Polyjuice Potion Felix Felicis

11. Do you know the charm that Hemione always uses to fix Harry's glasses but he can never remember himself? via GIPHY Oculus Reparo Reparo Reparo Oculus Magico Repairo