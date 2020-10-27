Composer, singer, actor, and reality show judge, Himesh Reshammiya dons many hats, clearly. But, nothing, absolutely nothing comes close to capturing his brilliant eccentricity better than the Instagram account "Himesh Doing Things".

As the name suggests, this is an Instagram account dedicated to Himesh Reshammiya doing things. What things one might ask? Well, anything and everything because really, you can't really put the multi-talented Reshammiya in one simple box.

And, from its content to its captions, this is easily one of the best desi Instagram accounts ever created. Don't believe us, just see for yourself:

Every 'socially awkward' person ever

Everyone's a chai-lover until the real chai-lover comes in the room.

If 'saavdhan rahiye, satark rahiye' had a brand ambassador!

Aap Ki Karen, the latest song by Himesh?

Himesh Reshammiya's advice for brides-to-be: snacking turns a bridezilla into bridechilla!

If you have to be a toffee, be a Pan Pasand (not).

"Tum Himesh ko bhool jao, yeh Himesh hone nahi dega..."

Kya aapki chapstick mein swad hai?

Because who even focuses on the contestants in a reality show?

Binod? Binod!

Neither horizontal, nor vertical, Himesh's ideal profile, is diagonal.

Tan ki shakti, mann ki shakti, Himesh ki " immunitchy drink".

Inception? More like Himeshception.

Avengers, don't assemble!

Honestly, what a star and what a fan account.