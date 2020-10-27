Composer, singer, actor, and reality show judge, Himesh Reshammiya dons many hats, clearly. But, nothing, absolutely nothing comes close to capturing his brilliant eccentricity better than the Instagram account "Himesh Doing Things". 

As the name suggests, this is an Instagram account dedicated to Himesh Reshammiya doing things. What things one might ask? Well, anything and everything because really, you can't really put the multi-talented Reshammiya in one simple box. 

Himesh Reshammiya
And, from its content to its captions, this is easily one of the best desi Instagram accounts ever created. Don't believe us, just see for yourself: 

Every 'socially awkward' person ever

Tag a socially awkward friend. #FirstReel #TagYourself

Everyone's a chai-lover until the real chai-lover comes in the room. 

If 'saavdhan rahiye, satark rahiye' had a brand ambassador! 

Aap Ki Karen, the latest song by Himesh?

Himesh as Karen. ✌🏽 #swiperight Tag a Karen

Himesh Reshammiya's advice for brides-to-be: snacking turns a bridezilla into bridechilla! 

If you have to be a toffee, be a Pan Pasand (not). 

"Tum Himesh ko bhool jao, yeh Himesh hone nahi dega..."

Himesh as Sunil Shetty. ✌🏽

Kya aapki chapstick mein swad hai?

Himesh after eating chapstick. ✌🏽

Because who even focuses on the contestants in a reality show?

Binod? Binod!

Himesh when asked about Binod. ✌🏽

Neither horizontal, nor vertical, Himesh's ideal profile, is diagonal. 

Tan ki shakti, mann ki shakti, Himesh ki " immunitchy drink". 

Himesh talking about his immunitchy drink. ✌🏼

Inception? More like Himeshception. 

Himesh and Himesh after eating Himesh. ✌🏼

Avengers, don't assemble!

Honestly, what a star and what a fan account.