Time to 'pucker up' and celebrate because Joey and Noah will be back with The Kissing Booth 3, all set to release in 2021.

It's official! The Kissing Booth 3 is coming in 2021. pic.twitter.com/e5O4iGofAQ — Netflix (@netflix) July 26, 2020

The third installment of the romantic comedy has already been shot and is currently in post-production. And we'll finally know which college Elle heads to.

Of course, Twitterati was excited.

THE KISSING BOOTH 3 IS HAPPENING HOLY CRAP I— I HOPE MARCO GETS PICKED NOW LMAOOO #TheKissingBooth3 pic.twitter.com/ZtgUgkRk24 — ianne (@itschristiannee) July 26, 2020

They just confirmed “The Kissing Booth 3”, it’s coming out in 2021. They already filmed it. And YES Jacob Elordi will be back. I’m watching the live stream. Also, Chloe and Marco will be back. — Zara Delson (@DelsonZara) July 26, 2020

You can watch the teaser here:

Yet another reason to look forward to the next year!