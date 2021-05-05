Kangana Ranaut, the 34-year-old actor who was creating quite a frenzy on social media for her insensitive remarks about the pandemic has been permanently suspended from Twitter.

The actor's account was suspended for violating Twitter policy on "hateful conduct and abusive behaviour." However, that hasn't stopped Kangana. Because she has now turned to Instagram to 'talk'.

I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice, including my own art in the form of cinema.

- Kangana Ranaut to ANI

The actor spoke about how it was a conspiracy by Global media agencies like BBC and The Guardian who are not covering the violence in Bengal, and asked for 'Presidential rule' to be implemented. The actor's more than a minute long video has gathered a lot of attention and the comments rolled in as soon as she shared it.

So if you think you've seen the last of Kangana, you're mistaken.