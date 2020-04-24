If there is one thing that everyone can agree on about Money Heist, it's that Arturo Roman is one of the most annoying characters ever.

But the show's producers love the very character we all love to hate. And if their love is anything to go by, he might just have a bigger role in Season 5.

In the Netflix documentary on Money Heist, executive producer Jesús Colmenar talked about why people love to hate on Arturo:

He represents the meanness within all of us. You recognize certain base passions of the viewers themselves in Arturo - and that’s why you can’t stand him.

Colmenar's sentiments were echoed by the rest of the producers and even actor Enrique Arce, who plays the character.

He’s the most human. And it makes us really mad when our shame is pointed out to us.

So while we may look at him with the same expression we reserve for the elaichi in our biryani, for the creators, he is the secret ingredient adding flavor to the series.