Priyanka Chopra Jonas is known for her quick wit and she just put it to some very good use.

The actor clapped back at an Australian reporter who said she and her husband, Nick Jonas, aren’t qualified enough to be presenters at the 2021 Oscars.

The reporter by the name of Peter Ford said in a now private tweet,

he deleted/went on priv. got him on 4k pic.twitter.com/s7MW0tlvpP — carla (@syjclub) March 16, 2021

After which Priyanka's shared a screenshot of her 60+ movie credentials and her IMDb page including movies like The White Tiger, Don 2, Bajirao Mastani, and her 2017 film, Baywatch and asked the journalist what qualifies someone?

Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration @mrpford https://t.co/8TY2sw1dKb pic.twitter.com/T8DnQbtXZG — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 16, 2021

Priyanka's fans lauded her response and called her a "queen".

Who’s this guy from down under claiming to be “most well known entertainment reporter from Aus & NZ?? Leaving his racist views aside, he should have heard about Priyanka if he has any iota of knowledge about Indian film industry or even about Hollywood as a matter of fact! — 🇺🇸🇮🇳🥂 (@dinakar0130) March 17, 2021

DESI GURL IS IN FORM TODAY — 𝓟𝓻𝓲𝔂𝓪♡︎ (@Priyatweeets) March 16, 2021

And she said.. Do yr homework first before come to me. pic.twitter.com/vKWYgl7ryA — D.🧩 (@Confusedsoul22) March 16, 2021

You mean there is an entire world outside of this little Hollywood bubble ??? You ended his dirty ass 🙌🏻 — smokey (@hipslikePC) March 17, 2021

Omg I love this side of you. You go, PC. The audacity of calling himself a film journalist but not being able to do basic research 🧐 — 🗣 Sib (@sib_sibby) March 17, 2021

Priyanka is not only a National film award winning actor, but is also a recipient of Padma Shri, which is the fourth-highest civilian award in India. So before making judgements, people might want to think twice.