Priyanka Chopra Jonas is known for her quick wit and she just put it to some very good use. 

The actor clapped back at an Australian reporter who said she and her husband, Nick Jonas, aren’t qualified enough to be presenters at the 2021 Oscars.     

The reporter by the name of Peter Ford said in a now private tweet,    

After which Priyanka's shared a screenshot of her 60+ movie credentials and her IMDb page including movies like The White Tiger, Don 2, Bajirao Mastani, and her 2017 film, Baywatch and asked the journalist what qualifies someone?  

Priyanka's fans lauded her response and called her a "queen". 

Priyanka is not only a National film award winning actor, but is also a recipient of Padma Shri, which is the fourth-highest civilian award in India. So before making judgements, people might want to think twice. 