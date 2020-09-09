In a series of tweets, Republic TV journalist, Shantasree Sarkar announced her resignation from the news channel, stating her reasons as 'ethical'. While she is currently serving her notice period, Sarkar opened up about the channel's brazen vilification of Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

I am finally putting out on social media. I have quit #RepublicTV for ethical reasons. I am still under notice period but I just can't resist today to throw light upon the aggressive agenda being run by #RepublicTV to vilify #RheaChakraborty . High time I speak out! — Shantasree Sarkar (@sarkarshanta) September 8, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, she revealed, "I was taught journalism to unearth truth. In Sushant case, I was asked to take out details of everything but not truth. As I investigated, sources close to both families agreed Sushant was suffering from depression. Of course it didn't suit Republic agenda."

She further explains how she was asked to then, investigate a financial angle in the case and to access Rhea's father's accounts.

"I was punished for not bringing out biased stories by making me work round the clock as a punishment. I worked for 72 hours straight without rest."

People responded to Sarkar's Twitter thread, showing support, while others have criticised her.

Takes courage to take such a stand. Good luck, Shantasree! — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 8, 2020

More power to you Shantasree. You have slapped Errnob Gauswamy hard & he won't sleep tonight.



Tomoro, he will take his double dose of his drugs before the show.@republic your days are numbered — Yuvvraj Singh 🇮🇳 (@YuvvrajSingh18) September 8, 2020

Just because your views don't align with what's happening, you're painting up a completely different image here. Perhaps, you could have chosen to voice up your stand if it was actually a matter of facts. But, you're playing too smart here. Gotcha! — Shubham Dhingra (@ShubhamDhingra5) September 8, 2020

she is playing bengali card and literally seems some one is baking her — B Happy(Ms Gujju-INDIAN)🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@TALI189) September 8, 2020

The aggressive mob-like attitude by the media has left people outraged in the way news channels have dealt with the people involved in the case; but especially with the treatment meted out to Rhea.

Just a few days ago, Tejinder Singh Sodhi too came clean about his reasons for resigning from Republic TV