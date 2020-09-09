In a series of tweets, Republic TV journalist, Shantasree Sarkar announced her resignation from the news channel, stating her reasons as 'ethical'. While she is currently serving her notice period, Sarkar opened up about the channel's brazen vilification of Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.  

In a follow-up tweet, she revealed, "I was taught journalism to unearth truth. In Sushant case, I was asked to take out details of everything but not truth. As I investigated, sources close to both families agreed Sushant was suffering from depression. Of course it didn't suit Republic agenda." 

She further explains how she was asked to then, investigate a financial angle in the case and to access Rhea's father's accounts. 

"I was punished for not bringing out biased stories by making me work round the clock as a punishment. I worked for 72 hours straight without rest."  

People responded to Sarkar's Twitter thread, showing support, while others have criticised her.  

The aggressive mob-like attitude by the media has left people outraged in the way news channels have dealt with the people involved in the case; but especially with the treatment meted out to Rhea.  

Just a few days ago, Tejinder Singh Sodhi too came clean about his reasons for resigning from Republic TV