In a heartwarming video, a mother who was reunited with her son after ages, took to Twitter to take a minute and thank Sonu Sood for all his kind efforts.
Jo mera laal mere pass hai, main kis alfaaz main aapka hukriya karoon,thank you karun? Mere pass alfaaz hi nahi hai. Mera beta mere samne hai.
The emotional mother tried to express how she felt when her son came back home safe. She showered all her blessings on Sonu Sood and exclaimed that his acts of kindness were something that a real brother would do for his sister.
Tadapti rehti thi apne bachhe ke liye, apne laal ke liye. Aur ab main usko apne saamne dekh rahi hoon. Jis tarah tapte hue registan mein ek boondh paani mil jata hai, tadapti hue machli ko ek samundra mil jata hai, ussi tarah jab main tadap rahi thi, aisa? tohfa humein sonu bhai ne dia hai.
The only difference is Sonu Sood doesn't share a blood relation with the thousands of people that he has helped and the hundred others that he will. Yet he is helping them like they're his own family.
Watch the entire heartwarming video here:
Meri maa apse kuch kehna chhtai hai sun lijye sir and bahot bahot sukriya meri maa ke akkho me khusi ke assu hai sir @SonuSood pic.twitter.com/qwMXyeyC2V— Actor Manish (@ActorManish2) May 29, 2020
After this video surfaced on the internet, Twitter is continuing to laud Sonu Sood's initiative to unite thousands of families together:
@SonuSood sir my heartfelt greetings.— Arunesh Mishra (@aruneshkumara) May 30, 2020
Tears in my eyes... Much love and respect...— Aalesha Sayed (@asliaalesha) May 30, 2020
Super hero Sonu bhai ur the real hero 💪💪💪 t— Vijaykumar (@Vijayku59474305) May 30, 2020
@SonuSood at a Real Hero for the— Manish Lund (@ManishLund8) May 30, 2020
INDIA
Sir aap bahut hi nek kaam krhe hai salute hai apko— karni singh (@KarniKarni16) May 30, 2020
East West North South har jagah only Sonu bhau— Rahul Gupta (@rahul300598) May 30, 2020
Aap sach mai bhut acha kam kar rahe hoo sonu bhyia
@SonuSood— Manish Kumar (@ManishK95099764) May 30, 2020
india will always remember the deeds of sonusood for Migrants.
He proved he is both reel and real hero. 💝
God Bless You Brother... Maa ka khyal rakhna...— Actor Saurabh Suman 🇮🇳 (@sumansaurabh27) May 30, 2020
Hum log to Mumbai chhod kar ja bhi nahi sakte kyonki meri maa nahi hai na.... Take Care...
Koi nhi desh bhar ki maye ap aur apki team ko dua de rahi h vo kam hain kya vo sab bhi toh apki ma hi hain— Twinkle Lalita (@ShuklaTwinkling) May 30, 2020
The real legend of india is @SonuSood sir and i want you to thank you for helping the needy and for motivating us .😊 Stay safe god bless you sir 😊🥰— Thizz_is_shivam_ (@ThizzS) May 30, 2020
Sonu Sood is the one-man army behind taking an initiative to look after the well being of the migrants while we have clearly failed them. He is the real-life superhero our society needs.