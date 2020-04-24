It was in 1988 that Aamir Khan made his debut as a lead actor with the romantic drama, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Over three decades later, he is a superstar.

But recently, media photographer and content creator Manav Manglani shared a video that gives us a glimpse of what the journey to stardom has really been like for Aamir Khan.

In the video, Aamir Khan along with his co-star from the film Rajendranath Zutshi, are personally sticking posters of the film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak on autos to promote the film.

From physically sticking posters to promote his films, to becoming one of the most loved superstars and a Padma Bhushan recipient, Aamir Khan has clearly come a long way in his three decades long career.

