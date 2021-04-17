From her principles to breaking stereotypes, Sushmita Sen is truly an icon in every sense. She has always been true to herself and has remained a role model right from when she won one of the biggest titles in the world - Miss Universe.

We stumbled across an old interview of a young Sushmita with journalist Shonali Bose. The interview was taken right after she won the Miss Universe title and she talked about her future plans and how she's working hard to make India proud.

Despite the fact that she had an extremely busy schedule travelling from one part of the world to another, the then 18-year-old Sushmita made sure to work on her speech for the UN. She talked about how she wants to contribute to women welfare across the world and especially in Asian countries.

She also talked about how life changed for her after becoming Miss Universe and how confident she felt.

I feel more beautiful because people think I'm beautiful. In the morning when I wake up I feel like I've achieved something in life.

Not just that, Sush spoke like someone who is way ahead of her time. When she was asked if not being number 1 or being judged by thousands of others will bring down her self esteem, she had a very positive reply. She said,

To be very honest, when I came to this pageant the one thing I had in my mind was that no matter whatever is the result I must come back successful and content that I put in my best.

Sush's aura has really been transcending and her articulate and in-depth thought process only makes us love her more.

You can watch the entire video here :