Ah, there's something about listening to good music which instantly just gets us humming and tapping our feet.

Not just that, it can also turn around our mood within seconds. Am I rite or am I rite?

Speaking of which this brings me to a mash-up of our all-time favorite songs by a Pakistani band named Khudgharz.

They clubbed together songs like- Kya Mujhe Pyar Hai, Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai, Labon Ko, and my oh my, it has gotten us all swinging to it.

The song has now gone viral while people are flooding their comments section with love.

The band has also covered other songs which might also make you groove.

You can check them out here.

Well, I don't know about you but I am listening to the mashup on repeat.