When Ayushmann Khurrana made his movie debut with Vicky Donor in 2012, his boy-next-door charms immediately impressed the audience. Especially when the audience heard him sing Paani Da Rang.

But long before Paani Da Rang hooked the attention of the audience, Ayushmann Khurrana had competed in the singing reality competition, Popstars. Yes, the same show that gave us Aasma and Viva.

While he didn't make it to the show, he did win over the judge, singer Palash Sen. And recently, Palash Sen shared a photo from 2003, of him and Ayushmann on the sets of Popstars.

2003, a young boy wanted to be a singer in a show where I was the judge- Popstars. He didn't win it but won my heart and my love forever. Today as his new film releases, he's definitely India's most loved and most talented actor. Ayush,Love you my bro. Proud of you. @ayushmannk pic.twitter.com/jgYwJQoPOr — Dr. Palash Sen (@docpalash) June 12, 2020

Ayushmann was quick to respond to the message.

Wow. Whatta pic. Dada. Love you. Dhonyobaad 💛🙏🏻 https://t.co/ngETZbk6GH — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) June 12, 2020

People also took to Twitter to comment on the photo:

Goes to show, hard work and determination will take you places.