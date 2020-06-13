When Ayushmann Khurrana made his movie debut with Vicky Donor in 2012, his boy-next-door charms immediately impressed the audience. Especially when the audience heard him sing Paani Da Rang. 

Vicky Donor
Source: India Today

But long before Paani Da Rang hooked the attention of the audience, Ayushmann Khurrana had competed in the singing reality competition, Popstars. Yes, the same show that gave us Aasma and Viva. 

Vivia
Source: Alchetron

While he didn't make it to the show, he did win over the judge, singer Palash Sen. And recently, Palash Sen shared a photo from 2003, of him and Ayushmann on the sets of Popstars.

Ayushmann was quick to respond to the message. 

People also took to Twitter to comment on the photo: 

Goes to show, hard work and determination will take you places. 