There is nothing like a bitter-sweet Prateek Kuhad song to make you feel all warm and fuzzy on a weekend!

The singer, known for his soulful lyrics, just dropped the video for his latest song, Tere Hi Hum, and it is quite adorable.

This animated lyrical video takes us to space, and gives us a sneak-peek into a long-distance relationship.

Twitter is gushing over how much they love the song, and same.

wake up babe prateek kuhad’s new song is out — h💌 (@chimkenbiryani) June 12, 2021

TERE HI HUM IS SUCH A BEAUTIFUL SONG, I CAN'T STOP LISTENING MAN❤❤🥺 @prateekkuhad your voice is so soothing❤😭😭 — +vika (@dukhdardd) June 12, 2021

Tere Hi Hum Hain

Kya Yeh

Pyaar Kam Hai

Haan Hi Tere Naam

Hum Hain@prateekkuhad ❤️❤️it’s amazing like always 🥺🥺 — Shubham (@Shubham44714999) June 12, 2021

Prateek kuhad's new song is soothing af — Nayan (@nayanonweb) June 12, 2021

A treat to ears!

Nothing can be better than @prateekkuhad 's voice everyday, every month ❤ pic.twitter.com/hsLUWhilZH — Diwieta Munshi (@diwieta) June 12, 2021

its 4am and i can't stop listening to prateek kuhad's new song???? — Dhruv. (@Dhrrrruv) June 11, 2021

new prateek kuhad song SLAPS idc what you say — urvi (she/they) (@nimkislut) June 11, 2021

This is beautiful. Specially at this very moment. https://t.co/Rs32eckJNl@prateekkuhad — Saugat Nepal (@saugatsn) June 11, 2021

AHHH. ‘Tere hi hum’ has been on repeat since last night, andddd this beautiful video just tops it! 😭🥺



tere hi hum hai 💫#TereHiHum #prateekkuhad @prateekkuhad pic.twitter.com/b4qxzi4Uf3 — Tanya Bansal (@tannyayaya) June 11, 2021

Watch the video here:

Though the song Tere Hi Hum released officially in 2020, the video has rewoven the Prateek Kuhad magic we love.





All images are screenshots from the video.