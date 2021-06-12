There is nothing like a bitter-sweet Prateek Kuhad song to make you feel all warm and fuzzy on a weekend! 

The singer, known for his soulful lyrics, just dropped the video for his latest song, Tere Hi Hum, and it is quite adorable. 

This animated lyrical video takes us to space, and gives us a sneak-peek into a long-distance relationship. 

Twitter is gushing over how much they love the song, and same. 

Watch the video here:

Though the song Tere Hi Hum released officially in 2020, the video has rewoven the Prateek Kuhad magic we love. 


All images are screenshots from the video.