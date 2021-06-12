There is nothing like a bitter-sweet Prateek Kuhad song to make you feel all warm and fuzzy on a weekend!
The singer, known for his soulful lyrics, just dropped the video for his latest song, Tere Hi Hum, and it is quite adorable.
This animated lyrical video takes us to space, and gives us a sneak-peek into a long-distance relationship.
Twitter is gushing over how much they love the song, and same.
wake up babe prateek kuhad’s new song is out— h💌 (@chimkenbiryani) June 12, 2021
TERE HI HUM IS SUCH A BEAUTIFUL SONG, I CAN'T STOP LISTENING MAN❤❤🥺 @prateekkuhad your voice is so soothing❤😭😭— +vika (@dukhdardd) June 12, 2021
Thanks for giving us this @prateekkuhad ❤️ https://t.co/hmEM6PPlul— Rahul Gogoi (@IamRahulGogoi) June 12, 2021
Tere Hi Hum Hain— Shubham (@Shubham44714999) June 12, 2021
Kya Yeh
Pyaar Kam Hai
Haan Hi Tere Naam
Hum Hain@prateekkuhad ❤️❤️it’s amazing like always 🥺🥺
Prateek kuhad's new song is soothing af— Nayan (@nayanonweb) June 12, 2021
Creating magic w his voice ❤️✨@prateekkuhad https://t.co/xw7ID2kxa0— Darika Jain (@DarikaJain) June 12, 2021
A treat to ears!— Diwieta Munshi (@diwieta) June 12, 2021
Nothing can be better than @prateekkuhad 's voice everyday, every month ❤ pic.twitter.com/hsLUWhilZH
its 4am and i can't stop listening to prateek kuhad's new song????— Dhruv. (@Dhrrrruv) June 11, 2021
new prateek kuhad song SLAPS idc what you say— urvi (she/they) (@nimkislut) June 11, 2021
This is beautiful. Specially at this very moment. https://t.co/Rs32eckJNl@prateekkuhad— Saugat Nepal (@saugatsn) June 11, 2021
AHHH. ‘Tere hi hum’ has been on repeat since last night, andddd this beautiful video just tops it! 😭🥺— Tanya Bansal (@tannyayaya) June 11, 2021
tere hi hum hai 💫#TereHiHum #prateekkuhad @prateekkuhad pic.twitter.com/b4qxzi4Uf3
Watch the video here:
Though the song Tere Hi Hum released officially in 2020, the video has rewoven the Prateek Kuhad magic we love.