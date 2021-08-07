From giving massive blockbuster hits to making a home in audiences’ hearts, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are two of the biggest celebrities across the nation. Although they are superstars from different eras, their career paths share some shocking similarities.

Gaurav, a Redditor, drew a comparison between the careers of both the actors and shared some eerie comparisons.

He started by explaining the similarities between Amitabh Bachchan’s Mard (1985) directed by Manmohan Desai and Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om (2007) directed by Farah Khan. He shared the fact that both the movies were released on Diwali and became phenomenal blockbuster hits of their respective times. Both the movies had a number of chartbuster songs.

Just a year later in 1986, Big B gave another blockbuster hit with Aakhree Raasta directed by K. Bhagyaraj. Quite shockingly, SRK too gave a super hit in 2008 with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi directed by Aditya Chopra.

In Big B’s Insaniyat (1994) by Tony Juneja and SRK’s Billu (2009) by Priyadarshan, both actors had a guest appearance in their respective movies but were somehow connected to the lead role. Also, both the movies were box office flops.

He then pointed out how Khan’s Ra.One (2011) directed by Anubhav Sinha is basically similar to Bachchan’s Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi (1988) by Manmohan Desai. Both the movies had a grand opening and even had some great songs. However, the box office collection for both the movies heavily dropped and received negative reviews.

Both Big B’s Jaadugar (1989) directed by Prakash Mehra and SRK’s Don 2 (2011) directed by Farhan Akhtar was an extension of two popular franchises. The only difference between these two movies is that Don 2 was a super hit and Jaadugar was a flop.

Just like Bachchan made his comeback after five years in Shahenshah (1988) directed by Tinnu Anand, Khan made his comeback with Yash Chopra after 8 years with Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012). Both the movies were expected to be a huge hit on the box office but there weren’t as successful as people thought they would be.

He then compared SRK’s Chennai Express (2013) to Big B’s Aaj Ka Arjun (1990) and Hum (1991). He pointed out the fact that both the movies had little logic but catchy songs. He also stated that both the movies gave the respective actor a big break during their bad phase.

He mentioned that Khan’s Happy New Year (2014) and Bachchan’s Khuda Gawah (1992) were both big-budget movies that went on and became the highest grosser of the respective years.

He pointed out the fact that just like Big B made his comeback after 5 years with Mrityudaata (1997), SRK and Kajol came on screen after 5 years with Dilwale (2015). He also stated how both movies were heavily promoted and hyped but were commercially unsuccessful.

In SRK’s Dear Zindagi (2016) and Big Bachchan's Andhaa Kaanoon (1983), both the actors played the role of a strong supporting cast and overshadowed the protagonist.

He then explained how SRK’s Fan (2016) and Big B’s Sooryavansham (1999) were similar. Both the movies had double roles and were a huge flop at the box office.

He then pointed out how Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017) and Zero (2018) were similar to Bachchan’s Lal Baadshah (1999). In their respective movies, both the actors didn’t play their age. In addition, all three movies were a big flop at the box office.

He finally compared Khan’s My Name Is Khan (2010) with Bachchan’s Agneepath (1990) and Main Azaad Hoon (1989). He stated the fact that all the three movies had a great script and they even acted brilliantly in the movie. However, the movies didn’t do any good business at the box office.

Oh well, our minds are totally blown. What do you think of this in-depth analysis? Let us know in the comments.