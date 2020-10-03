After the harrowing Hathras case, the reality behind India's casteism and the hate crimes related to it are finally being discussed. In order to aid this much-needed conversation, users on social media are circulating a particular clip that sums up the harsh reality of India's caste system.
Ayushmann Khurrana's impactful scene from Article 15 is being used to talk about discrimination against the Dalit community. It is a fine example of how reel life imitate real life.
Article 15
The scene features the actor, playing a cop who asks his subordinates how caste system works in the village and where he stands as a 'Brahmin'.
The movie, and this clip particularly are being used on Twitter with the #DalitLivesMatter.
And you think Article 15 is just a movie!
#DalitLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Yhz7qunEsf
My favourite scene of Article 15 as I could relate to each and every dialogue. Listening to these things since early childhood and still continue to.
I thought this was just a movie. But .. 😶#Article15
Gentle Reminder for the ones in Power 👉
Article 15 of the Indian Constitution prohibits discrimination of Indians on basis of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.
Kudos to @anubhavsinha for making a movie on this topic 👍
Article 15
*Prohibits discrimination on the basis of religion, race ,caste, sex or place of birth* @anubhavsinha ,take a bow for bringing the darkest reality on silver screen.
With Article 15, Twitter users have found a way to get the point across in a simple yet effective manner.