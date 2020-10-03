After the harrowing Hathras case, the reality behind India's casteism and the hate crimes related to it are finally being discussed. In order to aid this much-needed conversation, users on social media are circulating a particular clip that sums up the harsh reality of India's caste system.

Ayushmann Khurrana's impactful scene from Article 15 is being used to talk about discrimination against the Dalit community. It is a fine example of how reel life imitate real life.

The scene features the actor, playing a cop who asks his subordinates how caste system works in the village and where he stands as a 'Brahmin'.

I have been just thinking about Article 15 the movie since this issue started appearing in news. So many ppl said then that there is an extreme side shown in the movie but now when this reality comes to light, it feels that the movie just scratched the surface. — Sparsh Oberoi (@sparsh_oberoi) October 1, 2020

The movie, and this clip particularly are being used on Twitter with the #DalitLivesMatter.

And you think Article 15 is just a movie!



#DalitLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Yhz7qunEsf — Sumedh Umrajkar (@UmrajkarSumedh) October 2, 2020

My favourite scene of Article 15 as I could relate to each and every dialogue. Listening to these things since early childhood and still continue to. https://t.co/VHzJi5hXzM — Prashant Tiwari (@prashant2664) October 2, 2020

I thought this was just a movie. But .. 😶#Article15 pic.twitter.com/L47nhk4n2a — Alexander T Mathew (@alexyyronyy) October 2, 2020

Gentle Reminder for the ones in Power 👉

Article 15 of the Indian Constitution prohibits discrimination of Indians on basis of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

Kudos to @anubhavsinha for making a movie on this topic 👍 pic.twitter.com/yVDraWzSJM — Aarti (@aartic02) October 2, 2020

Article 15

*Prohibits discrimination on the basis of religion, race ,caste, sex or place of birth* @anubhavsinha ,take a bow for bringing the darkest reality on silver screen. https://t.co/HJewBlNsLJ — Dr.Archana Patil (@patilarchana) October 2, 2020

With Article 15, Twitter users have found a way to get the point across in a simple yet effective manner.