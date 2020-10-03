After the harrowing Hathras case, the reality behind India's casteism and the hate crimes related to it are finally being discussed. In order to aid this much-needed conversation, users on social media are circulating a particular clip that sums up the harsh reality of India's caste system. 

Ayushmann Khurrana's impactful scene from Article 15 is being used to talk about discrimination against the Dalit community. It is a fine example of how reel life imitate real life. 

The scene features the actor, playing a cop who asks his subordinates how caste system works in the village and where he stands as a 'Brahmin'. 

The movie, and this clip particularly are being used on Twitter with the #DalitLivesMatter.

With Article 15, Twitter users have found a way to get the point across in a simple yet effective manner. 