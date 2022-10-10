Isn’t it good to come across cinema that is progressive and evolves with time? Well, Madhuri Dixit’s Maja Ma is just offering that. It narrates a tale from a queer theory lens and holds a strong message for all.

The Amazon Prime video original, Maja Ma, is helmed by Anand Tiwari and features Gajraj Rao, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, and Ritwik Bhowmik, among others.

This coming-out scene from Maja Ma is going viral on the internet, and people love how it stars a middle-aged lesbian couple and gives us an endearing message in the end.

Twittizens are lauding this scene and Madhuri Dixit for doing such progressive roles and fighting homophobia in our society. Here are some comments:

never added a movie so quick to my watch list

i have not even read the reviews bec i know there'll be just homophobes

mrs. madhuri dixit you'll always be an icon https://t.co/thIkaM8af7 — ًmia (@chambrlou) October 8, 2022

maja ma hypebot doing their job alright cause now im gna watch it! https://t.co/PbT4HttqEI — ً (@cattibal) October 8, 2022

She doing what the new Bollywood girlies can never! Get them! https://t.co/tlhrTRpTj4 — sury (@stcrksgauntlet) October 8, 2022

Madhuri Dixit is a sapphic icon for a reason. Need to watch this immediately. https://t.co/o2HmybsSNu — كاكاكاكاكاكاكاكاكاكاكاكاكاكاكاكاكاكاكاكا (@kookykarthik) October 8, 2022

genuinely in tears seeing the amount of love and awe and gratitude in the quotes for maja ma and madhuri dixit i hope she's proud (and the whole team) and i hope they know how many hearts their wonderful little film has touched https://t.co/NR1kV0wmgq — maja ma hypebot (@SAPPHlST) October 8, 2022

omg Madhuri single handedly battling homophobia in the industry https://t.co/7D9kPlAbHB — unreal unearth at midnight🤍 (@artemisindenial) October 8, 2022

Mads & Simone Singh as a lesbian couple 🔥 i'm shook. https://t.co/73JhET8u0Q — 𝑀𝑜𝓃𝓈𝓉𝑒𝓇𝒶🎄 (@jennsdimples) October 7, 2022

Ladies and gentlemen…an EPIC moment in Indian cinema #MajaMa https://t.co/NkWsUGx1Vr — Laylaaa roya (@laylaa_rrrr) October 7, 2022

Whooooaaaaa……. Seeing women who I've grown up watching doing countless cis het roles…this is sooo refreshing 🥺🥺🥺🥺and that too.. It's Madhuri 🤌🤌😩😩😫😫😫 https://t.co/sOACDdrVC4 — Captain J (@oreyjollypo) October 7, 2022

we've come so far desi babes 🤧 https://t.co/2Rpvg0JsXh — we're invisible (@melodeeblueth) October 10, 2022