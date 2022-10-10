Isn’t it good to come across cinema that is progressive and evolves with time? Well, Madhuri Dixit’s Maja Ma is just offering that. It narrates a tale from a queer theory lens and holds a strong message for all.
The Amazon Prime video original, Maja Ma, is helmed by Anand Tiwari and features Gajraj Rao, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, and Ritwik Bhowmik, among others.
This coming-out scene from Maja Ma is going viral on the internet, and people love how it stars a middle-aged lesbian couple and gives us an endearing message in the end.
Twittizens are lauding this scene and Madhuri Dixit for doing such progressive roles and fighting homophobia in our society. Here are some comments:
Still, waiting to watch the movie?