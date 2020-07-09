Life mein jitna bhi try karo, kuch na kuch toh chootega hi. Isliye yahin, isi pal ka mazza lete hain.

For anyone who's like 'where have I heard this line?'. This is from the iconic Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani when Naina (Deepika Padukone) and Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) go for a little sightseeing trip in Udaipur amid Aditi's (Kalki Koechlin's) marriage rituals.

Now, why am I talking about this movie for no reason at all? Well, cuz I ended up watching it for the 1000th time.

And this particular scene where Naina convinces Bunny while sitting on the top of a fort that no matter how much you try you'll miss out on something or the other just hit me hard.

Honestly, this movie has some stellar dialogues and there's no denying that. But now that I'm sitting at home and living my life as it comes, it just made me realize that this pandemic has really taught me to live in the present.

Which we all should've been doing much before this pandemic made us realize it.

We all had been living in the present but making plans for our future self.

What will we do after 5 years?

How much salary I need to earn by the next year?

Which movie I want to watch next week?

We have been at our homes safe and sound, yet we all are lamenting about the fact that we could've done so much more with our lives if everything was normal.

Sure, things would've been going smoothly if this worldwide pandemic wouldn't have taken over. After all, securing one's future and thinking about it is not wrong. In fact, it is super important, but we have been living life thinking whatever we decide for our future will come true.

How does one even know that? Be it a pandemic or a natural calamity, just in the past 6 months, we have encountered the worst of the worst.

I mean, just the act of breathing and being with my family is a boon right now.

We hear about people dying every day due to this pandemic. We hear about people losing their jobs, their livelihoods. While this makes one extremely sad, it always makes one think about how uncertain the future is right now. It makes one feel lucky to just be home.

Whether it's all those times we try something new in the kitchen or play board games with our families, isn't it something we should cherish to the fullest rather than cribbing about not being able to party at a club right now?

Even though we all are stuck at home by default, how can we forget that even this time is something which will never come back.

So why don't we just soak in whatever we have now rather get upset about what could have been, right?