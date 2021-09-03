If you come from a middle class household you may have faintly heard the adults in the family talk about buying property while growing up. Comedian Gaurav Kapoor is talking about something along the same lines in his most recent act.

In this stand-up he begins with an epic opening line about how the HR at his first job asked him to keep his salary details to himself as that's a matter of integrity.

And soon he makes his way to a hot topic for many desi people. Buying and investing your money in property. Mostly though, the comedian talks about people having to buy property in areas that are on the outskirts of a city, in the hopes that it'll amount to more in the future.

You can watch the entire act here.

Each word is too true to not be funny.