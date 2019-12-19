Crank down the brightness of your phone and hush your voices while you're reading this because the teaser of A Quiet Place 2 has just dropped and we are screaming on the inside.

Spoiler Alert

The dystopian thriller is back with a bang as it picks up from John Krisinki's death. In the teaser, we can see Emily Blunt's character leading the way with her kids as they tip-toe around a pile of dried leaves.

The family is also seen carrying a lot of luggage, which makes me wonder if they're planning to leave their home in search for a safer place and thinking about the unnamed threat who preys on sound is making me more nervous.

As the Abbott family sets on a journey afoot, watch this 30-second-long nailbiting teaser will give you goosebumps and beat your heart faster:

The 30-second-long teaser was stressful AF and we can't wait to see the full trailer which will release on New Year's Day.