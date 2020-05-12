There are some stars whose presence continue to loom larger than life, even after death. Because such is the love and adoration that they have amassed from the public. Like Madhubala.

Undoubtedly one of Hindi cinema's most talented and adored actors, Madhubala's private life and romantic relationships received widespread media attention.

Now, a Twitter user Yaser Khan has shared instances from the late actor's life and relationships, apparently as narrated by Madhubala's sister, Madhur Bhushan.

Madhubala's tragic life as narrated by her sister (a thread):



Apa first fell in love with Premnath. The relationship lasted six months. It broke on grounds of religion. He asked her to convert and she refused. The next relationship was with Dilip Kumar. pic.twitter.com/QXSMezKCRI — Yaser Khan (@greeneyedabyss) May 1, 2020

The Twitter thread, which has now gone viral, talks about how Madhubala and Dilip Kumar fell in love on the sets of Tarana (1951) and dated for nine years.

Contrary to popular belief, it wasn't her father who led to their break-up, but allegedly, Dilip Kumar's ego.

Contrary to reports, my father never stopped her from getting married. We already had enough money by then and were financially secure. Apa and Bhaijan looked made for each other. He’d often come home. He has even seen me in my school uniform. — Yaser Khan (@greeneyedabyss) May 1, 2020

In a conflict over scheduling location for a film, Dilip Kumar apparently sided with producers and stood against Madhubala's father. In the ensuing discord, Dilip Kumar's refusal to apologize to her father led to the end of their relationship.

Darare padh gai, rishtey toot gaye. We love and respect Bhaijan but I have just one question, ‘Aapki mohabbat yahan thi, aapki chahat yahan thi, phir aapne aisa kyun kiya?’ Bhaijan could’ve simply said let’s change the location. Or remained neutral. It was zidd (ego) which destroyed their love.

The thread also talked about how her father wasn't 'difficult' as were the rumors, but rather, a disciplinarian who ensured that all his children took their work seriously.

As per the information shared, Madhubala was fluent in Urdu and Pashto and learned English later in life. She loved eating street food, wore maxis at home, and went out in a burqa in public to escape mobs.

The thread also sheds light on Madhubala's relationship and marriage with Kishore Kumar. She was only 27 when she was diagnosed with congenital heart disease.

Maybe it was his singing or maybe his ability to make her laugh. Their love affair went on for three years through Chalti Ka Naam Gadi and Half Ticket. They got married in 1960, when she was 27. After marriage they flew to London where the doctor told her she had only two years — Yaser Khan (@greeneyedabyss) May 1, 2020

Subsequently, Kishore Kumar and she didn't stay together, though he did visit her once every two months. The thread also clarified that he didn't abuse her, as was reported in the news stories. After a prolonged illness, Madhubala passed away at the age of 36.

At her death, Dilip Kumar--who, at the time was married to Saira Banu--flew down from Madras to pay his last respects. Reportedly her tomb was recently demolished.

heart. A few years back her tomb was demolished as it was in a Wahabi (a Muslim sect that doesn’t allow building of tombs) cemetery. They wiped away the last memories of a legend.



Madhur Bhushan, Madhubala's sister.



Photo taken of Madhubala by James Burke. — Yaser Khan (@greeneyedabyss) May 1, 2020

Many people commented on the thread:

What a brilliant story. Heartfelt. My uncle Dev Anand, when I asked him, whe was the best Actress and most beautiful heroine he ever worked with? Without hesitation he said ‘Madhubala’. As a child I even met her in the sets with him. She had an arora that I’ve never forgotten 🙏🏽 — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) May 2, 2020

This thread clearly portrays the sadness behind the stardom — Skin Doctor (@itchymissy) May 2, 2020

Thanks for sharing such beautifull and emotional story of #Madhubala 🙏💐 — MD Iqbal Ahmad ایم ڈی اقبال احمد (@mdiq4u) May 1, 2020

You have thrown every one still in touch with the 50s and 60s of the subcontinent back on the memory lane. A sad tale of a troubled heart, so succinct yet so rich. Only those who suffer can feel the pain.#MADHOBALAWILLALWAYSBEREMEMBERED — Akmal Wasim (@AkmalWasim) May 1, 2020

Truly a legend, to date, Madhubala continues to hold a special place in the hearts of her fans.