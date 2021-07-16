When movie posters are revealed, especially of films that people are eagerly waiting for, there is generally a lot of talk over it. In the most recent case of this, a poster of the movie Toofan went viral because of Farhan Akhtar's uncanny (but also, super funny) resemblance to Priyanka Chopra.

It started with a Twitter user posting Toofan's most recent poster, and saying that Farhan Akhtar resembles Priyanka Chopra from her role in Mary Kom.

Farhan Akhtar looks like Priyanka Chopra from Barfi 🙈🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/aZ1FKb5mEh — Niki (@niki_naughty) July 14, 2021

And once people noticed this, there was no stopping the hilarious reactions that flooded in!

If Priyanka from Barfi had married Tiger from Heropanti then their son would have looked like this:) — Debayan Goswami (@itsme_debayan) July 15, 2021

before: I am not gonna watch this film.

now: I am definitely not gonna watch this film. — Sane_Maybe (@Sane_Maybe) July 16, 2021

You have spoilt it forever..

Now I can't unsee it pic.twitter.com/uIS8gvBt7l — MODIfied Hindu ! (@chetanchauhan52) July 14, 2021

Yaar I can't unsee it now😕 pic.twitter.com/qJ3sf3JMIv — Prabuddha Sharma (@prabuddha_sh) July 14, 2021

You can't just say that and leave, it's in my brain now — Cherokee Jack🇺🇬🇹🇳 (@Mr_Blue_Sky____) July 14, 2021

How to un-see this now? — Well-being Activist 🌸 (राधा) (@SharmiliChudail) July 14, 2021

