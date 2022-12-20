Solid friendships are one of the few things that make the world go round. So when we saw this Tweet by UK Journalist Joe Wallen talking about his friendship with Mumbai-residing Shaan, we couldn’t help but talk about it.

Last December, I got in a random rickshaw at Jio World. It was the start of the most beautiful & unexpected friendship – Shaan has driven me every day since. Today, his wife gave birth to a son. He’s called the baby Yusuf – the Urdu for Joseph – and, asked me to be god father pic.twitter.com/PV0kvJXJMJ — Joe Wallen (@joerwallen) December 18, 2022 Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT Wallen says he met Shaan when he grabbed an auto at Jio World. And ever since then, they’ve been good friends. But one of the most endearing parts of their bond, is how Shaan asked Joe to be his son Yusuf Mubarak Ali’s godfather.

Mr. Wallen also supported Shaan and his wife through some complications that occurred during her pregnancy. How heartwarming is that?

Did not have being a godfather to a newborn in Uttar Pradesh on my bingo card for this year but here he is, Yusuf Mubarak Ali – shared with permission of Dad



We hope he will play cricket for India one day 🇮🇳🇮🇳🏏🏏 pic.twitter.com/bQBj2jE4tg — Joe Wallen (@joerwallen) December 18, 2022 Credit: Twitter

And here is all the love that Twitizens are sending out to their wonderful friendship!

Thank you Ajay! I will pass on your congratulations to Shaan when I see him tomorrow. I hope you are doing well — Joe Wallen (@joerwallen) December 18, 2022 Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks mate. A lot of people have told me to write about me and Shaan’s friendship funnily enough – I think it would make for a really nice piece at some point, for sure! — Joe Wallen (@joerwallen) December 18, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Thank you, Sian! We are both delighted and celebrated this morning with some large masala dosas — Joe Wallen (@joerwallen) December 18, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Congratulations to Shaan and his Wife on their new arrival. Pass my blessings to baby Yusuf Mubarak Ali.🎉🎉🎉 — Junaid Dar (@Akhbarwoul) December 18, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Friendship is one ship which will never sink❤️ god bless — The new Bharat Army (@vaspar78) December 19, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Oh how lovely is that. Congratulations! — Ishan Bhatkoti (@Ishan_bhatkoti) December 18, 2022 Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT Beautiful .. congratulations to Shaan, his wife and you as well for the Lil bundle of joy..God bless Yousuf sahab❤️ — दिल-ओ-दिमाग़ (@shaiz_princess) December 18, 2022 Credit: Twitter

This is one of the best things I’ve read recently, hopefully that’s the case for y ‘all too.