Several things have changed for the better in the last decade. There are high waisted jeans, one-day deliveries, and now art is finally a legit career option! We have also embraced digitalisation in payments as the future. It has helped local merchants expand their businesses digitally, explore varied payment acceptance modes and facilitate enhanced shopping as well as payment experiences. We’ve come a long way from fussy cash registers and counting change to online ledgers and cashless transactions.

Amazon Pay came up with their #AbHarDinHuaAasan campaign in 2021. The aim was to showcase how customers can experience a convenient way to transact with Amazon Pay and transform India into a cashless society through the power of one-click digital payments. The second leg of this campaign is focused on empowering and helping small and midsize businesses to scale up and strengthen their digital footprints. With that intention, Amazon Pay is back with their #AbHarDinHuaAasan campaign once more.

This heart-warming campaign film shows us how local store owners and small businesses can easily accept payments, allowing their customers to experience seamless and rewarding payment options. It highlights how Amazon Pay’s trustworthy, hassle-free transactions and rewards are bringing smiles to both sides of a business transaction. All in all, it is a testament to how Amazon Pay is helping us strengthen bonds and seamlessly embrace happiness anytime, anywhere.

But it is not just about warm emotions, rewards, and cashbacks. Customers can also choose from an array of payment options such as Amazon Pay balance, Amazon Pay UPI, Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card, and Amazon Pay Later. Through the latter, customers can purchase an item and pay later; thereby allowing them to expand their budget. They can use Amazon Pay for utility bills, recharges (DTH, mobile, Fastag), insurance premium payments and more. Lastly, you can also save yourself from the hassle of last-minute gifting by simply getting your loved ones the gift of choice – an Amazon Pay e-Gift Card!

For onboarding businesses, there is Amazon Pay for Business app that simplifies digital payment processes by allowing merchants to generate their QR codes which customers can scan using any UPI app and pay. The app also comes with voice notifications in Hindi and English. Apart from this, Amazon Pay, through its lending partners, also offers loans at low rates and transparent mechanisms. To put a cherry on this multi-tier cake, there are Smart Stores, that allow customers to view a selling partner’s offline store through the Amazon App along with eligible EMIs, offers, rewards and make contactless payments.

All the ease and growth, bundled with trustworthy transactions, rewards, benefits, and awesome cashbacks! Amazon Pay is taking a step towards changing the way India pays. No matter whether you are a business owner or a shopaholic soul, it has something to offer to everyone. So, what are you waiting for? Join Amazon Pay today and experience a trusted, convenient and rewarding payment experience. And before you go, check out this beautiful campaign film here.