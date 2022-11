Twitter is the most amusing place to be on. Every day, we come across stories that are wholesome and a reality check for us. We found a clip of a Malayali woman trying to speak Hindi, and it’s cute how her accent in Hindi is coming out.

Have a look:

Now, this is us speaking Hindi!!!!

🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/kSq9ubeosj — Mini Nair (@minicnair) November 4, 2022

It looks like she’s trying to buy a raincoat, and things have turned really funny here. Twittizens love the video and the efforts of this Malayali woman to speak Hindi. Here’s what they’re saying.

Did she just say .. 'swarg? Chi. Thoo.'? Why do I find this adorable like really? 🥺❣️ https://t.co/sNmM7ydd4B — What's going on (@TIMVP8) November 4, 2022

Been in Kerala, can relate 😅 https://t.co/M5LeZqrtwF — Anish Rai अनीश राय (@anistrong11) November 5, 2022

That’s my friend Mahesh talking to me in Hindi when I met him on the first day now he can swear in Hindi, haha https://t.co/0knoQ6JJAy — चौकीदार for 2024 (@bhartendu2206) November 5, 2022

Hindi has been challenging for non Hindi speaking people 😂😂 https://t.co/vlUJnRjdFL — Gokul Pandian (@rpgokul) November 5, 2022

This is what happens to me when I try to speak in MalaYaaLam..



Now you know..😂🤣 They call ಕೊತ್ತಂಬರಿ as ಮಲ್ಲಿ 😪 https://t.co/MsEafZPZsO — Krishav (@haage_summane) November 5, 2022

I loved the accent though.