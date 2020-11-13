Long before we grooved to Prateek Kuhad's love ballads or jammed to Ankur Tewari's soulful tunes, we listened to Lucky Ali, the OG indie musician we've never stopped loving.

From Jaane Kya Dhundta Hai in the 90s to the more recent Safarnama, Lucky Ali has continued to enthrall audience with his soulful singing.

And now, a video of him singing one of his most famous songs, O Sanam, has surfaced online and once again left netizens in awe of his magic.

Lucky Ali is old but pure gold. He defined Indi-pop through his memorable songs. This is one of them. pic.twitter.com/ow4AmOue2o — वरद शर्मा / ورد شرما (@VaradSharma) November 13, 2020

Every single song of Lucky Ali is ❤️ https://t.co/rn5NakKfjM — ruchi kokcha (@ruchikokcha) November 13, 2020

The degradation of music and comedy in India has been something.



Lucky Ali is GOAT. pic.twitter.com/6vfD7OLvBO — Rajeev Mantri (@RMantri) November 13, 2020

Oh my god!!!! THIS IS AWESOME. Lucky Ali sir, you were an amazing singer, you are and you will always be. Unmatched talent,energy, enthu for music :) https://t.co/vWefLtcvph — anshika awasthi (@anshikawasthi) November 13, 2020

Remember driving from Mumbai to Goa listening to this in the late 90s. Newly married & and with a new Esteem. Seems like yesterday, but was taken aback to see Lucky Ali looking this old..... well, it was more than two decades ago. https://t.co/GdpzHICix9 — Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) November 13, 2020

When you hear Lucky Ali after so many days and realise that you are living in Badshah/Neha Kakkar Era pic.twitter.com/f8oUJUtgRB — Atmanirbhar Engineer (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) November 13, 2020

This is what music is 🤍



G.O.A.T Lucky Ali



pic.twitter.com/T04FPZCMVq — Y a s h a ⚡️ (@turtlee_dove) November 13, 2020

Accompanied with just his guitar, Lucky Ali, in a video shared by vlogger Saad Khan, served us an unplugged version of O Sanam we didn't know we needed. You can listen to the version here:

We've moved from MTV to YouTube, but the magic of Lucky Ali's voice can never fade away.