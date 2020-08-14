Siddhant Chaturvedi didn't always dream of being an actor. In fact, he looked at acting as a hobby and was actually pursuing CA when he participated in and won, The Times of India's Fresh Face Contest. The rest, as they say, is history.

And recently, Siddhant Chaturvedi revisited history when he shared a video from the contest, where he is dancing with actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Through a poem, Chaturvedi talked about how, having Sushant announce his name, and sharing the stage with him, gave him the confidence to take acting seriously.

Us raat soye nahi main aur mera Parivaar... Mummy Papa ko laga ki kuch toh baat hogi mujh mein bhi... CA choro beta, Hero bante hain! Permission mil gai Mera Naam Goonja Stage pe, wo bhi Sushant Singh Rajput ki awaaz mein! Wah!

Siddhant had earlier also talked about how Sushant was instrumental in pushing him towards a career in acting.

He has also requested for CBI inquiry into Sushant's death. Other celebrities, like Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Ankita Lokhande, etc. have also requested for a CBI inquiry.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at the age of 34. Recently, his father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetment of suicide and fraud.