How have you remembered the classic movie DDLJ? SRK and Kajol romancing in the mustard fields and then the iconic railway station seqence where he extends his hand for her to board the train.

Sometimes we gotta despise the Internet for ruining our favourites for us. In the video shared, Kajol and SRK seem in a whole different universe, unaware of each other and he even calls her behenji. Isn't this the multiverse of failed romance?

Do it, bro, the worst she can say is no. Meanwhile Kajol, "Cheee."

On a scale of 1-10, how much does it hurt to know that Raj and Simran aren't your OG couple in every universe?