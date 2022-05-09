Dr Strange in The Multiverse of Madness is driving people crazy, despite being the rank average film that it is. But this is not a review, I just wanted to say it out loud. Anyhow, people on Twitter have been coming up with their own multiverse of madness and I gotta admit, they are funny and nostalgic. 

Dr Strange in The Multiverse of Madness is in the theatres right now, so go and watch it so I can do articles and you don't cry spoilers. 