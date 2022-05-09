Dr Strange in The Multiverse of Madness is driving people crazy, despite being the rank average film that it is. But this is not a review, I just wanted to say it out loud. Anyhow, people on Twitter have been coming up with their own multiverse of madness and I gotta admit, they are funny and nostalgic.
this was my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/3LZ2KEkm2n— Tom™ (@sameoldsouvnir) May 7, 2022
This was my Multiverse of Madness. pic.twitter.com/2FiIVNJGZh— Sai K (@AkriPasta) May 8, 2022
this was my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/xTMlzrfXPw— rev (@whyrev) May 5, 2022
this was my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/hDaaRzZ7pt— swiffer struggle tweets (@swifferstruggle) May 7, 2022
This was my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/xsctxOzmaQ— Ava Garcia (@avagarcia707) May 7, 2022
this was my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/rRYJHNFCAC— zo (@deviIahey) May 8, 2022
this was my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/xCdpyTR9S5— Briana (@brianatbee) May 8, 2022
This was my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/MkP6qMZTYW— Jeff Gordon (@jeffgordonla) May 8, 2022
this was my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/Vy8DHS1FCz— Michael Patterson (@michaelp93) May 8, 2022
this was my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/1OupQDivuw— ✨ (@magdalenepop) May 8, 2022
this was my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/UxXawP1TYL— charley ✧ (@nonbyronary) May 8, 2022
this was my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/OyO5q9tZyD— nic 🏠 (@marvelftlouist) May 7, 2022
This was my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/iFfNUKZm9f— Gossip Girl out of context (@GGOoCx) May 7, 2022
this was my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/rpWbK0L0Jx— Starr Source (@thestarrsource) May 8, 2022
MY multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/pDKsX5iFJA— buffy the vampire slayer (@btvsarchive) May 8, 2022
this was my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/StKQzH2VGg— Communies (@communiess) May 8, 2022
Dr Strange in The Multiverse of Madness is in the theatres right now, so go and watch it so I can do articles and you don't cry spoilers.