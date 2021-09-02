Sidharth Shukla, one of the most popular television actors, passed away at Cooper Hospital today. From his character as Shivraj Shekhar in Balika Vadhu to Angad Bedi in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, the 40-year-old actor has given several good performances.

The last show in which we saw him in the lead role was Ekta Kapoor’s Broken But Beautiful 3. Released on May 29th, this romantic web series revolves around two absolutely opposite individuals who go through the journey of love, heartbreak and everlasting romance.

Just cause you all thought I was ignoring Twitter … Now what say 😊

Thanks for all the love … you know it all counts post 29th the most … plz be there and I really really hope you all love what we have to present .. thanks again for all the hard work you guys putting in ❤️🙏🏻😘 pic.twitter.com/U4277t3Uri — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 21, 2021

Portraying the character of Agastya Rao, a short-tempered and heartbroken theatre director, Sidharth Shukla marked his digital debut with this ALTBalaji show.

During an exclusive interview with SpotboyE, he mentioned how he has experienced the emotions of his characters a few times in his real life.

To an extent, a lot of situations Agastya has gone through in his life are quite similar to what has happened with Sidharth also. So, I could relate to it.

Feeling blessed that BBB3 has been genuinely loved by our audience.Many of us check IMDB for ratings before watching something & to see our series being appreciated across platforms is a cherry on top. For all of you who haven't seen it yet…DeKH Lo fab weather = binge watching! — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) June 8, 2021

Apart from his performances in movies and shows, he also emerged as the winner of the popular reality television show Bigg Boss 13 in 2019.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 winner was last seen as a special guest on Dance Deewane 3 and Bigg Boss 15.

