As we know, King Charles III’s coronation is taking place this week. The event is being talked about greatly because it is the first British coronation to be taking place in 70 years. Now, we’ve already heard about Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor being invited to the event, but a fashion designer from West Bengal, Hooghly district is also making headlines – for designing outfits for King Charles III.

Fashion designer Priyanka Mallick posted a picture of an email/appreciation letter she received from the Buckingham Palace for designing a butterfly brooch for King Charles III and a rose-centered red dress for Queen Camilla. She has been invited to the coronation as well.

Mallick is not only a member of the Royal Commonwealth Society of the UK, but also holds degrees from institutions such as Stanford and Harvard. In fact, if you scroll through her Instagram profile, you’ll see that she has many kinds of certifications, and is evidently, a vigorous learner.

Congratulations to her!