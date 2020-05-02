We're all wondering how things will seem once this is over. Once we have won this war against COVID-19 and are living safely with a cure.

One YouTuber, Tom Foolery decided to get creative and give us a poetic bedtime story that perfectly sums up how 'The Great Realisation' as he calls it, has us feeling.

It starts as a bedtime story, with the little kid asking him to read 'the one about the virus.' And so he talks about humanity falling apart, getting overwhelmed by capitalism and the virus forcing us to come together.

In a world where I once would dwell. It was a world of waste and wonder, of poverty and plenty. Back before we understood why hindsight's 2020.

How nature healed itself, we abandoned our cars and began going for walks. And when we came out of it, we were changed, more sensitive and more in-touch with our surroundings.

But then, in 2020, a new virus came our way. The governments reacted and told us all to hide away. But while we were all hidden, amidst the fear and all the while people dusted off their instincts. They remembered how to smile.

Watch the full poem here:

What a wonderful way to stay positive in these times.