Raise your hands if you feel regressive nature of lyrics in many Hindi film songs is so deeply-rooted that the lines which seemed okay to us in the past are actually not. At least not in this age when we as an audience have become quite vocal about anything 'oh-that's-not-cool' content onscreen. Wrong representation of women is one such thing.

Take for example, Chal Pyar Karegi, a song from 1998 hit film Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. Yeah yeah yeah! I know you might pass this one cos of Salman Khan's oh-so-handsome looks in the movie. 

But here's to the fact that we as an audience tend to promote the romanticisation of sexual harassment and consent that the song hides in disguise of entertainment, cos it's a wedding song and 'Hum Tujhko Utha Kar Le Jayenge' looks awwwdorable. No, it's regressive AF instead.

Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna
Source: Salman Khan Holics

Speaking of which, I wish to address 10 things that pop up in my mind every time I watch the aforementioned track:

1: O Ladke Deewane Kahan Se Aaya Tu 
    Dulhan Ko Le Jaane Kahan Se Aaya Tu

Deewane ka to pata nahin, playboy bolo playboy.

Salman Khan
Source: YouTube

2: Chal Pyar Karegi Haan Ji Haan Ji 
    Mere Saath Chalegi Naa Ji Naa Ji

Aapas mein pehle baat karlete phir decide karte shaadi karni hai ke nahin

Salman Khan
Source: YouTube
Twinkle Khanna
Source: YouTube

3: Are Tu Haan Kar Ya Naa Kar Teri Marzi Soniye
    Hum Tujhko Utha Kar Le Jayenge 

Hello? Where is her consent? Koi zabardasti hai?

Salman Khan
Source: YouTube

4: O Gorey Gorey Mukhde Waali
    O Kaale Kaale Nainon Waali

Racism enough? Not cool, dude!

Anupam Kher and Farida Jalal
Source: YouTube

5: Maan Mera Ehsaan Ke Maine Haan Kar Di
    Tu Warna Kunwari Reh Jaati 
    Ye Shaadi Humari Reh Jaati

Achcha! Ye galat fahmi apne dimaag se nikaal de. Shaadi zaroor reh jaati but kunwari nahin. You don't have to give such importance to yourself. Narcissist kahin ka!

Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna
Source: YouTube

6: Jaa Main Nahin Karti Shaadi Waadi 
    Mujhko Pyaari Hai Ye Aazaadi

Attagirl! Do not take her for granted. She finally found red flags. You heard it, right?

Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna
Source: YouTube

7: Bas Tujhse Mujhe Ye Kehna Hai 
    Pinjare Mein Mujhe Nahin Rehna Hai

There, she said it. No need to mark any territory for her. She is not a bird that you can cage.

Twinkle Khanna
Source: YouTube

8: Aankhon Se Kajal Le Jayenge 
    Zulfon Ke Badal Le Jayenge

Awww! Sho schweet! Girl, it's a trap, I am telling you.

Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna
Source: YouTube

9: Are Hum Aaye Hain Door Se 
    Yoon Waapas Na Jayenge

Main to kehti hoon kharcha-paani lo aur niklo!

Salman Khan
Source: YouTube

10: Hum Apni Sajaniya Le Jayenge
      Hum Apni Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

Ho gaya kaam-tamaam! Girl, I wish you had made a right choice.

Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna
Source: YouTube

In case you want to watch the song, here you go:

I know, I know. You might be thinking: gaana hi toh hai, itna toh chalta hai. No, it doesn't work that way. It's highly regressive and is demeaning to women. I agree that Chal Pyar Karegi is a peppy track that can make you hit the dance floor at wedding functions, thanks to playback singers Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik's melodious voices, and foot-tapping beats. But hey, next time, focus on its lyrics please.

I'm sure actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs. Funnybones might have things to say about this. And for the ones, who have watched the film Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, might relate to this article. Remember the intention of Suraj Dhanrajgir? He was a sick man whose character gained sympathy in the second-half. Period.