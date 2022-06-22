Raise your hands if you feel regressive nature of lyrics in many Hindi film songs is so deeply-rooted that the lines which seemed okay to us in the past are actually not. At least not in this age when we as an audience have become quite vocal about anything 'oh-that's-not-cool' content onscreen. Wrong representation of women is one such thing.
Take for example, Chal Pyar Karegi, a song from 1998 hit film Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. Yeah yeah yeah! I know you might pass this one cos of Salman Khan's oh-so-handsome looks in the movie.
Speaking of which, I wish to address 10 things that pop up in my mind every time I watch the aforementioned track:
1: O Ladke Deewane Kahan Se Aaya Tu Dulhan Ko Le Jaane Kahan Se Aaya Tu
Deewane ka to pata nahin, playboy bolo playboy.
2: Chal Pyar Karegi Haan Ji Haan Ji Mere Saath Chalegi Naa Ji Naa Ji
Aapas mein pehle baat karlete phir decide karte shaadi karni hai ke nahin
3: Are Tu Haan Kar Ya Naa Kar Teri Marzi Soniye Hum Tujhko Utha Kar Le Jayenge
Hello? Where is her consent? Koi zabardasti hai?
4: O Gorey Gorey Mukhde Waali O Kaale Kaale Nainon Waali
Racism enough? Not cool, dude!
5: Maan Mera Ehsaan Ke Maine Haan Kar Di Tu Warna Kunwari Reh Jaati Ye Shaadi Humari Reh Jaati
Achcha! Ye galat fahmi apne dimaag se nikaal de. Shaadi zaroor reh jaati but kunwari nahin. You don't have to give such importance to yourself. Narcissist kahin ka!
6: Jaa Main Nahin Karti Shaadi Waadi Mujhko Pyaari Hai Ye Aazaadi
Attagirl! Do not take her for granted. She finally found red flags. You heard it, right?
7: Bas Tujhse Mujhe Ye Kehna Hai Pinjare Mein Mujhe Nahin Rehna Hai
There, she said it. No need to mark any territory for her. She is not a bird that you can cage.
8: Aankhon Se Kajal Le Jayenge Zulfon Ke Badal Le Jayenge
Awww! Sho schweet! Girl, it's a trap, I am telling you.
9: Are Hum Aaye Hain Door Se Yoon Waapas Na Jayenge
Main to kehti hoon kharcha-paani lo aur niklo!
10: Hum Apni Sajaniya Le Jayenge Hum Apni Dulhaniya Le Jayenge
Ho gaya kaam-tamaam! Girl, I wish you had made a right choice.