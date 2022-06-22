Raise your hands if you feel regressive nature of lyrics in many Hindi film songs is so deeply-rooted that the lines which seemed okay to us in the past are actually not. At least not in this age when we as an audience have become quite vocal about anything 'oh-that's-not-cool' content onscreen. Wrong representation of women is one such thing.

Take for example, Chal Pyar Karegi, a song from 1998 hit film Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. Yeah yeah yeah! I know you might pass this one cos of Salman Khan's oh-so-handsome looks in the movie.

But here's to the fact that we as an audience tend to promote the romanticisation of sexual harassment and consent that the song hides in disguise of entertainment, cos it's a wedding song and 'Hum Tujhko Utha Kar Le Jayenge' looks awwwdorable. No, it's regressive AF instead.

Speaking of which, I wish to address 10 things that pop up in my mind every time I watch the aforementioned track:

1: O Ladke Deewane Kahan Se Aaya Tu Dulhan Ko Le Jaane Kahan Se Aaya Tu

Deewane ka to pata nahin, playboy bolo playboy.

2: Chal Pyar Karegi Haan Ji Haan Ji Mere Saath Chalegi Naa Ji Naa Ji

Aapas mein pehle baat karlete phir decide karte shaadi karni hai ke nahin

3: Are Tu Haan Kar Ya Naa Kar Teri Marzi Soniye Hum Tujhko Utha Kar Le Jayenge



Hello? Where is her consent? Koi zabardasti hai?

4: O Gorey Gorey Mukhde Waali O Kaale Kaale Nainon Waali

Racism enough? Not cool, dude!

5: Maan Mera Ehsaan Ke Maine Haan Kar Di Tu Warna Kunwari Reh Jaati Ye Shaadi Humari Reh Jaati



Achcha! Ye galat fahmi apne dimaag se nikaal de. Shaadi zaroor reh jaati but kunwari nahin. You don't have to give such importance to yourself. Narcissist kahin ka!

6: Jaa Main Nahin Karti Shaadi Waadi Mujhko Pyaari Hai Ye Aazaadi

Attagirl! Do not take her for granted. She finally found red flags. You heard it, right?

7: Bas Tujhse Mujhe Ye Kehna Hai Pinjare Mein Mujhe Nahin Rehna Hai

There, she said it. No need to mark any territory for her. She is not a bird that you can cage.

8: Aankhon Se Kajal Le Jayenge Zulfon Ke Badal Le Jayenge

Awww! Sho schweet! Girl, it's a trap, I am telling you.

9: Are Hum Aaye Hain Door Se Yoon Waapas Na Jayenge

Main to kehti hoon kharcha-paani lo aur niklo!

10: Hum Apni Sajaniya Le Jayenge Hum Apni Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

Ho gaya kaam-tamaam! Girl, I wish you had made a right choice.

In case you want to watch the song, here you go:

I know, I know. You might be thinking: gaana hi toh hai, itna toh chalta hai. No, it doesn't work that way. It's highly regressive and is demeaning to women. I agree that Chal Pyar Karegi is a peppy track that can make you hit the dance floor at wedding functions, thanks to playback singers Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik's melodious voices, and foot-tapping beats. But hey, next time, focus on its lyrics please.

I'm sure actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs. Funnybones might have things to say about this. And for the ones, who have watched the film Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, might relate to this article. Remember the intention of Suraj Dhanrajgir? He was a sick man whose character gained sympathy in the second-half. Period.