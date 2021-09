Back in the day, the rules for reality TV were a little different - pretty much anything was allowed, no matter how strange it may seem today. In fact, sometimes it seemed like reality was copying fiction, or in the case of Ayushmann Khurrana, fiction copying reality.

Back in the early days of Roadies, one of the tasks he had to do was - wait for it - donate sperm. That's right, Indian reality TV actually went there.

There's a young Ayushmann catching a sperm collection bottle thrown at him by an equally young Rannvijay.

People also found it pretty apt, considering one of his breakout roles was in Vicky Donor, which revolves around something similar.

Watch the video here. This specific part is at the 3:40 mark.