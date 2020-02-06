While the internet is still stuck on #ThrowbackThursday, two of my eternal crushes from childhood, Milind Soman and Rahul Khanna are setting the trend, mood and tone for #ThirstyThursday. Here's how:

Recently, I was on a coffee break at work, scrolling through Instagram, looking at everybody's #ThrowbackThursday posts when I bumped into a jaw-dropping, flesh showing picture of Rahul Khanna, with nothing but a round mirror covering his crotch.

OMG, I have to say, I could feel my ovaries exploding. I could literally grate cheese on his sharp torso. And can we please acknowledge the aesthetic composition of this picture? He literally camouflages with the wooden panels.

Screw all of that, the execution of his "right place at the right time" caption literally gave me a major brain-gasm. Witty and pretty, I mean how is he so perfect?

Just when I was finally recovering from the lusty wound Mr. Khanna left on my lusty soul, I saw Milind Soman's throwback post of his classic, iconic, naked picture in the jungle from the '90s.

And OH MY GOD, in that moment it felt like these two fine-looking, wise gentleman had plotted an evil plan together to bruise every desi girl's ovary while setting the internet on fire.

The teenager inside me is still screaming looking at his classic picture and how am I supposed to get over this 54-year-old married man when he continues to post such killer pictures?

Netizens sum up exactly how we feel to these back-to-back muscle showing, heart trembling pictures:

I mean the confidence with which these men are comfortable flaunting each and every single muscle in their body is literally so much sexier than their abs.