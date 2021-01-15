The early 2000s' era was phenomenal in its own way. We were introduced to the biggest vampire-themed romance - Twilight. Not just that, the movie franchise got so popular, it divided us teenagers between Team Vampire and Team Werewolves.

But what happened next was even more spectacular. Indian television producer Ekta Kapor loved the American vampire franchise so much that she actually ended up producing a desi version of it called Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani.

From the storyline to the characters, everything was pretty much the same. But hey, we still absolutely loved it. So, when a Twitter user reminded us about this desi version of Twilight after more than a decade, it took us back to our teenage years.

Do you guys remember the Indian version of Twilight pic.twitter.com/DXffwk2s6a — RJ Ira (@irationalised) January 14, 2021

Netizens too got nostalgic and remembered their good old childhood days.

Why not😅😆..bgm 💗🔥 and Piya ka style + straight hairs..Abhay's dark look😤✌😂..and Abhay's big brother character 🔥🔥...dil ibaadat in background💞..and Piyali Gautami ....Idk 😆..I'm sorry I got too excited when I saw this tweet..flashback skul days✊ — Natasha Sharma (@Natasha28505315) January 14, 2021

Yes, I used to watch this religiously and tell episodic updates to my classmates as some ghost story which I was telling them part by part. Oh the good old days — Shikhar Srivastava (@Gajab_Insaan) January 14, 2021

Yeah, my cousin's forced me to watch this because of Vivian and I remember was in 3rd grade, I guess and all I could here was their constant bickerings about the main character lol 😂 — Nandinee Chakraborty (@nandineeeeee) January 15, 2021

How can i forget ??bcz #PKYEK is not only a shw it's my childhood memories ❤❤ d whole gang of d shw was fabbbb👏 ..really miss those amazing days ....nd d #AbhayRaichand was ,is n will b alwys in my heart😘#VivianDsena #Abhiya #PyaarKiiYeEkKahaani — 💞Priyanka💞 (@sam_pri) January 14, 2021

Pyaar ki ye ek Kahaani the only desi show I watched from the beginning till the end😭😭 — God's little girl (@HarshitaKalra) January 14, 2021

I liked it but after sometime I saw vampires diary and then the originals, legacy going on, I realized that "pyar ki ye ek kahani" they just completely messed up with its 'Kahani' but still this show is in my memories. Beautiful one. — Thinker (@thinkenstine) January 14, 2021

Those star one wale days😭🙂🙂😭

I remember everything about this show and it was not based on twilight . It was indian version of the vampire diaries but ekta ruined this too😭😭😭

But 1st half ( Sidharth story) was amazing ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Nimisha Singh ☕ (@Nimishas08) January 14, 2021

If you want to relive those desi vampire days once again, this show is available on Disney+Hotstar. You're welcome