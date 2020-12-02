Take The Ultimate 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' Quiz Now Cuz Ek Pal Ka Jeena Phir Toh Hai Jaana

Two decades ago, while grooving to pyaar ki kashti mein hain, we fell in love with Hrithik's dance moves, Ameesha's innocence, and some good old-fashioned romantic drama. So why not take a trip down memory lane and answer these questions about the film:

1. Where do Rohit and Sonia first meet? At a bus stand At a car showroom At a railway station At a traffic light

2. What's the name of Rohit's younger brother? Rahul Amit Raj Aman

3. Which of the following songs takes place on the cruise ship? Chand Sitare Janeman Janeman Kaho Na Pyaar Hai Na Tum Jaano Na Hum

4. Name this character: Atul Ajay Anthony Yeh movie mein tha?

5. Where does Sonia's cousin Neeta live? Australia South America New Zealand Japan

6. How does Raj introduce himself when he meets Sonia for the first time? Iss kaneez ko... mera matlab hai iss nacheez ko, Raj Chopra kehte hain. Raj, naam toh suna hi hoga. Hi, I'm Raj, Raj Chopra. Barkhodaar hum hain Raj, aur aap?

7. What name does Malik use to save Mr. Saxena's contact in his phone? Bauji Sir ji Saxena Ji Boss

8. Raj shares partial details of Rohit's murder during the music concert and is shot at by the suspects, but he survives. How? Because woh hero hai. The bullet misses him. Raj is wearing a bullet-proof jacket. Sonia stands in front of him.

9. Who does Rohit's friend Tony dress up as to avoid the police, when he visits Raj and Sonia? A milkman A washerman A policeman A tailor

10. Sonia and Rohit's romance develops on a cruise. Where is the cruise headed? Thailand Singapore Woh cruise bas songs ke liye tha, jagah nahi batai thi. Garden of Eve

11. What is Raj driving when Sonia first sees him? A bicycle A bike Nothing. He is dancing in a disco. A car