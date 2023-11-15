There are some movies that blow our minds with their strong plotlines, relatable characters and hilarious dialogues, and then there are movies like Tiger 3 – a movie that’s made for one actor and revolves around him and just him.

While there are innumerable things about this movie that we couldn’t digest or believe, the worst of them were dialogues – we mean, cringe dialogues.

YouTube

In the article below, we have mentioned some of these legendary dialogues that are both, embarrassing and awkward. Let’s take a look!

ADVERTISEMENT

Just give an award to the movie’s writer already.

Design Credits: Sawan Kumari