The teaser for Tiger 3 is here, with a Tiger Ka Message delivered by Salman Khan. From the looks of it, we’re about to get another action-thriller with messaging, and that sounds like something nice. This is also a look before the trailer to build up viewers’ anticipation, and clearly the work has been done.

The one minute, forty-three second long messages shows Salman Khan’s character talking about how the nation has disappointed him. He goes on to tell people to judge for themselves, and know that Tiger is not a traitor. We also see a glimpse of Salman’s character with his son, with a dialogue that puts emphasis on Tiger’s relationship with him.

Of course, there are a number of fight montages and action sequences in similar settings as the prequels. The teaser also shares an important detail – Tiger 3 will focus on events after Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. So, clearly the spy universe is here, and we need to wait to witness how THAT will look like.

Watch the video here:

The film will release in theatres this Diwali.

All images are screenshot from the trailer on YouTube.