Yash Raj Films’ most iconic action thriller franchise is back with its third installment, Tiger 3 and it already has us sitting on the edge of our seats.

YouTube

In the three-minute trailer, Avinash Singh Rathore AKA Tiger (Salman Khan) is wrongly framed as a traitor by an ISI agent, Aatish (Emraan Hashmi). The movie revolves around how he embarks on a life-threatening journey in order to defend his name and his country.

YouTube

YouTube

The movie features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles, along with Revathi, Riddhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa and Kumud Mishra.

YouTube

The movie follows the events after War (2019) and Pathaan (2023). This Maneesh Sharma directorial will be released in theaters on November 12, 2023.

You can watch the trailer here:

The trailer looks quite action-packed like its other two installments.