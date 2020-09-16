It's been a while since Tiger King was a topic of discussion. But do you guys still remember Carole Baskin?

Well, she's back. And on Dancing With The Stars! Honestly, it wasn't that great a performance. It's mostly really ridiculous.

Oh, and she danced to Eye Of The Tiger!

She wore an all-animal print outfit, and addressed the audience as 'all you cool cats and kittens'.

Quite obviously, this sent some ripples through the Twittersphere.

Carol Baskin is on “Dancing with the Stars”

2020 IS NUTS#carolebaskin — Maddie Larew Lopez (@LarewMaddie) September 15, 2020

I’m genuinely embarrassed by how excited I am to see #CaroleBaskin attempt to strut her stuff on @DancingABC tonight. There’s no way it’s not gonna be entertaining. — Berto (@BertoBerryFinn) September 14, 2020

I was just trying to find the broncos game. Damn... lmao#carolbaskin pic.twitter.com/pEdZ6bRkps — Jiggidus P. Wiggidus IV (@jiggy_wiggies) September 15, 2020

Anyone else find it funny #carolbaskin used a tiger face for her dancing routine but she shamed @iamcardib for using CGI tigers... what a fucking hypocrite 😂 — 💚Budtender Mary🌱 (@MaryAlexis20) September 15, 2020

Anyhow, kudos to her for trying something new, especially as she had never danced before and had to do all rehearse by herself due to COVID-19.