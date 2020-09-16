It's been a while since Tiger King was a topic of discussion. But do you guys still remember Carole Baskin?
Well, she's back. And on Dancing With The Stars! Honestly, it wasn't that great a performance. It's mostly really ridiculous.
Oh, and she danced to Eye Of The Tiger!
She wore an all-animal print outfit, and addressed the audience as 'all you cool cats and kittens'.
Quite obviously, this sent some ripples through the Twittersphere.
This nightmare never ends #2020 #CaroleBaskin pic.twitter.com/nSlwqaRwVA— Lawrence (@Mike_Quinn5) September 15, 2020
2020 just hit an all time new low #dwts #carolebaskin pic.twitter.com/HTcNUDE8TE— Hannah (@Hannah01380465) September 15, 2020
Carol Baskin is on “Dancing with the Stars”— Maddie Larew Lopez (@LarewMaddie) September 15, 2020
2020 IS NUTS#carolebaskin
I’m genuinely embarrassed by how excited I am to see #CaroleBaskin attempt to strut her stuff on @DancingABC tonight. There’s no way it’s not gonna be entertaining.— Berto (@BertoBerryFinn) September 14, 2020
#carolbaskin already created a meme #abc #DancingWiththeStars pic.twitter.com/b4xoaX8nTd— alex (@vyctr21) September 15, 2020
You KNOW Joe Exotic is sitting in his cell right now like.....#DancingWiththeStars #carolebaskin #dwts pic.twitter.com/yKvMMcN7M1— Nicole Rossi (@nkeck91) September 15, 2020
I was just trying to find the broncos game. Damn... lmao#carolbaskin pic.twitter.com/pEdZ6bRkps— Jiggidus P. Wiggidus IV (@jiggy_wiggies) September 15, 2020
If anyone this season goes missing we all know where to look... #carolbaskin #DancingWiththeStars #dwts pic.twitter.com/sl4dOk71Hn— Kelly Renae ♡ (@Educated_Lyon) September 15, 2020
Is this the leftover LSD in my spine reactivating or #CarolBaskin ? #DWTS #dwts2020 pic.twitter.com/FJXHBokV5p— Davi (@DaviCrimmins) September 15, 2020
Anyone else find it funny #carolbaskin used a tiger face for her dancing routine but she shamed @iamcardib for using CGI tigers... what a fucking hypocrite 😂— 💚Budtender Mary🌱 (@MaryAlexis20) September 15, 2020
Anyhow, kudos to her for trying something new, especially as she had never danced before and had to do all rehearse by herself due to COVID-19.