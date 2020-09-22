If you thought the only thing unbelievable about Tiger Shroff was his ability to leap from sky-high buildings, then think again!
Because the king of jumps has now made his singing debut with the song Unbelievable.
And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough...singing a song def takes the cake. Here's presenting our humble effort❤️ “ YOU ARE UNBELIEVABLE OUT NOW “https://t.co/lF508G9Mzy@bgbngmusic @hashtagGaurav @iamavitesh @punitdmalhotra @DharmaTwoPointO pic.twitter.com/sJZ7UdQmNT— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) September 22, 2020
Already famous for his gravity-defying stunts and smooth dance moves, Tiger is the latest actor to take a 'leap' of faith and try his hand at singing.
People took to social media to appreciate his efforts:
Uff..This guy is #Unbelievable 🔥Ummm @iTIGERSHROFF can you please stop being so good at everything!! 🤩😬 Love it!! Nice job @punitdmalhotra , cool tune @iamavitesh Lovin the RnB feels! https://t.co/3GByXetH2y— Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) September 22, 2020
Love it @iTIGERSHROFF 😍❤️ you truly are #Unbelievable brother!https://t.co/4fwyaaRJe4— ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) September 22, 2020
Wow mind blowing song BlockBusters @iTIGERSHROFF 🎤🕺❤️ #Unbelievable and all the best entire team https://t.co/iN5AnAIW7b— TANMAY AGRAWAL (@tanmayoffical) September 22, 2020
My favourite @iTIGERSHROFF 💗😍😊#Unbelievable song is Amazing 👌❣️😍 pic.twitter.com/TEvcnOtAPr— The_Memeristic 🤣 (@apun_memer_hai) September 22, 2020
Much More than Illusions...eventful, playful video...🧜♀️— Rashi Mishra (@_iamRashi_) September 22, 2020
Scores full when @iTIGERSHROFF softly croons #Unbelievable #YouAreUnbelievable ✌✌ https://t.co/A5oUvqvIk9
You can listen to the song here:
What did you think about the song? Let us know in the comments sections below.