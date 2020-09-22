If you thought the only thing unbelievable about Tiger Shroff was his ability to leap from sky-high buildings, then think again!

Because the king of jumps has now made his singing debut with the song Unbelievable.

And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough...singing a song def takes the cake. Here's presenting our humble effort❤️ “ YOU ARE UNBELIEVABLE OUT NOW “https://t.co/lF508G9Mzy@bgbngmusic @hashtagGaurav @iamavitesh @punitdmalhotra @DharmaTwoPointO pic.twitter.com/sJZ7UdQmNT — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) September 22, 2020

Already famous for his gravity-defying stunts and smooth dance moves, Tiger is the latest actor to take a 'leap' of faith and try his hand at singing.

People took to social media to appreciate his efforts:

Check out!!! This guy is always positive and making things happen. The songs super smooth tiger 🐯👏👏👏 https://t.co/6fFmGdlTJk — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 22, 2020

Uff..This guy is #Unbelievable 🔥Ummm @iTIGERSHROFF can you please stop being so good at everything!! 🤩😬 Love it!! Nice job @punitdmalhotra , cool tune @iamavitesh Lovin the RnB feels! https://t.co/3GByXetH2y — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) September 22, 2020

Wow mind blowing song BlockBusters @iTIGERSHROFF 🎤🕺❤️ #Unbelievable and all the best entire team https://t.co/iN5AnAIW7b — TANMAY AGRAWAL (@tanmayoffical) September 22, 2020

You can listen to the song here:

What did you think about the song? Let us know in the comments sections below.