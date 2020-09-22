If you thought the only thing unbelievable about Tiger Shroff was his ability to leap from sky-high buildings, then think again! 

Tiger Shroff
Source: Mid-Day

Because the king of jumps has now made his singing debut with the song Unbelievable. 

Already famous for his gravity-defying stunts and smooth dance moves, Tiger is the latest actor to take a 'leap' of faith and try his hand at singing. 

Tiger Shroff
Source: YouTube

People took to social media to appreciate his efforts: 

You can listen to the song here: 

