Vicky Kaushal, the man who broke hundreds of hearts when he tied the knot, has given us several superhit movies. From Uri: The Surgical Strike and Raazi to Sardar Udham, the actor has time and again proved his talent to his audience.
While we all believed that the actor made his acting debut back in 2012 with the comedy-drama, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, that’s incorrect.
As per a social media account, India Wants To Know, the actor marked his acting debut with a cameo role as a silhouette in Gangs Of Wasseypur, where he also worked as an assistant director with Anurag Kashyap.
In the scene, the actor was seen in the background, behind the window grill in the brothel scene with Manoj Bajpayee and Richa Chaddha.
This was quite interesting, right?