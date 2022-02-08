If you've gotten the chance to watch Looop Lapeta, then we image you must've enjoyed the concept of time loop on which the film's central plot is based. It's actually one of the most interesting kind of film plots to exist.

So, here is a list of films that are set against the backdrop of time loops, in case you're looking for a great, engaging and stimulating movie to watch. Read on.

1. Palm Springs

Palm Springs is about Sarah (Cristin Milioti) and Nyles (Andy Samberg), who end up meeting and falling in love with each other in a time loop whilst attending a wedding. The only problem? Nyles wants to stay in the loop, while Sarah wants to leave.





You can watch the film on Netflix

2. Maanaadu

This Tamil sci-fi film is centered around a man named Abdul Khaliq (played by Silambarasan), who gets stuck in a time loop on his way to India. And his day keeps restarting mid-flight! Sounds suffocating right?





3. Groundhog Day

A classic winter watch, Groundhog Day stars legendary actor Bill Murray. The film is about a TV weatherman named Phil who realizes he's stuck living Groundhog Day on repeat.





Watch this on Netflix

4. Happy Death Day

Happy Death Day, as the name suggests, is about a girl named Theresa (played by Jessica Rothe), who has to find her way out of the day she gets brutally murdered by reliving it, and finding her own mystery murderer.





You can catch the film here, on Netflix

5. Source Code

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Source Code takes the audience through the story of a soldier who has an assignment to solve within 8 minutes. The catch? He keeps waking up on the same day as the assignment, and has to keep trying to stop a bomb blast each time.





You can catch the film here

6. The Final GIrls

The Final Girls is a comedy drama cum fantasy film where a girl finds herself inside a film her mother once acted in, but unfortunately she is stuck in it, and has to keep reliving a horrid escape from a serial killer.





You can watch the film on Netflix

7. The Endless

The Endless is a film about two brothers (played by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, also the directors of the film), who return to a UFO death cult they grew up in and realize that the cult camp actually has time loops situated on it that are controlled by an external force.





8. Before I Fall

Before I Fall, is centered around a girl named Sam (played by Zoey Deutch), who unfortunately ends up dying in a car accident and is stuck in a time loop on the day of the accident.





Currently, the film is available to watch on Hulu

9. Oru Kanniyum Moonu Kalavaanikalum

Oru Kanniyum Moonu Kalavaanikalum is a Tamil comedy drama that follows a man who has been given the assignment to kidnap his own girlfriend. But of course, the kidnapping is shown taking place in various different way, through a play on time.





You can watch this on ZEE5

10. Game Over

Starring Taapsee Pannu, the film follows the story of a game designer who solves a girl's murder mystery, by reliving the event of her own death by the same killers. Though there is no mention of a time loop in Game Over, the idea of having to relive a certain even on repeat is similar.





You can watch the film on Netlix

You can also watch Russian Doll. Though it is a show, it's definitely worth the watch.

This Netflix series is based on Nadia (Natasha Lyonne), a woman who gets trapped in a nightmarish time loop where she keeps dying and resurrecting on the day of her 36th birthday.





You can catch it here

Then of course, there is also the cult classic Run Lola Run that inspired Looop Lapeta.