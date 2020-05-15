The rising popularity of platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, etc. has given many people a chance to showcase their talent. However, it has also led to the rise of cyberbullying and online harassment, as the ongoing feud between TikToker Amir Siddiqui and YouTuber CarryMinati revealed.

With a subscriber base of 16.7 million, Ajey Nagar, known as CarryMinati, is one of India's most popular YouTubers. He usually posts roast videos and reactions targeting celebrities and trending topics. And he has been roasting TikTok for a considerable time now.

In his roast videos, he often shares excerpts from TikTok videos. In the past, TikTokers have also asked him for credit for using those videos.

Amir Siddiqui, a self-proclaimed social influencer on TikTok, has 3.7 million followers. He often posts videos on ongoing trends and collaborates with other creators and fans.

Recently, Amir Siddiqui posted an IGTV video where he talked about the quality of content on YouTube and tagged CarryMinati in the post. However, he later deleted the video.

CarryMinati responded to Siddiqui's IGTV with a roast video on YouTube, where he attacked the platform and Amir Siddiqui. The video has now been deleted for violating 'terms of service'.

Amir Siddiqui has now also released a video on YouTube, where he talks about why he made the IGTV and tagged CarryMinati in it. According to the video, his intention was to call out cyberbullying and online harassment.

He specifically talked about those YouTubers who roasted female artists, which ultimately led to them receiving rape threats and offensive messages on various social media channels.

He further added that considering his extensive fan following, CarryMinati should have either called out his fans and fellow YouTubers who promoted such toxicity, or guided them to do better.

What Amir Siddiqui's video highlights is a dangerous trend, where cyberbullying has become so commonplace, that users do not even pause to think before sending lewd messages and rape threats - both of which are criminal offenses.

It is highly reprehensible that an online feud ended with young girls battling mental health issues, vile threats, and offensive messages.

Even now, after CarryMinati's video was deleted, some fans on Twitter were more concerned with why it was deleted, but not with the shocking repercussions of the feud.

Haha..idk was it right or wrong but @CarryMinati didn't criticized tiktok and Amir Siddiqui on some logical points..he just straight went way too harsh on them and cursed for what he did.

While it is impossible to control every conversation on social media, artists, on all platforms, have the responsibility to ensure that they do not promote problematic behavior - especially when their audience primarily consists of young, impressionable teenagers.

The beauty of social media is that it is not forcing content on the audience. You can skip, block, or remove what you don't want to see. But personal attacks, on any gender, are not art, and that's not the kind of content that anyone should create or promote.