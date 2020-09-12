The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC is apparently the largest and richest civic body in India. Reports suggest that it spends around ₹30,000 crore every year.

Recently, the civic body demolished actor Kangana Ranuat's office in Bandra citing illegal construction. But, it's not just her. Here's a list of other Bollywood celebs who were served notices by the BMC.

1. Kangana Ranaut

The BMC demolished illegal parts of Kangana Ranuat's office at Nargis Dutt Road early in the morning on Wednesday, 9th September. According to BMC, there were 14 items of unauthorised construction at the office that was set up in January in Mumbai’s Bandra suburb.

2. Shah Rukh Khan

In 2015, the BMC demolished a concrete ramp outside actor SRK’s house, Mannat. The ramp was reportedly used to park his vanity van.

3. Arjun Kapoor

In 2017, the BMC demolished a makeshift gym on the terrace of the actor's Juhu building. The actor did not respond for 10 months from when the notice was issued and the BMC finally demolished the illegal construction.

4. Kapil Sharma

In September 2016, comedian and actor Kapil Sharma tweeted that he had to pay a bribe of ₹5 lakhs to BMC amid renovations to his office space in Versova.

I am paying 15 cr income tax from last 5 year n still i have to pay 5 lacs bribe to BMC office for making my office @narendramodi — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) September 9, 2016

The BMC said that the comedian's Versova construction was illegal and that his flat in Goregaon was in a building that was built on a plot near the mangroves and violated the Coastal Regulation Zone II rules.

5. Priyanka Chopra

In 2018, the BMC sent a notice to Priyanka Chopra for unauthorised construction in the premises of her Oshiwara office and the adjoining commercial premise rented by her.

BMC has also served notices to several actors for not paying heed to breeding mosquitoes outside their office or residential campuses.