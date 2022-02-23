Do you ever watch a Bollywood movie and think 'No one could have played the role better'?

Before a Bollywood movie comes out, a lot goes goes on behind the scenes. The who, what, when, where of Bollywood films changes spontaneously until the movie is finally released.

There have been times when Bollywood celebs were replaced in films or had to quit for various reasons. Let's take a look at who these celebrities are.

1. Pankaj Tripathi

It is reported that during his initial days in Bollywood, Pankaj Tripathi had played a small part in Hrithik Roshan's Lakshya.

I then shot for Hrithik Roshan’s Lakshya when I was in Delhi. Unfortunately, my part was chopped off on the editing table, and I didn’t make the final cut.

2. Ranbir Kapoor

The role of Kabir Mehra played by Ranveer Singh in Dil Dhadakne Do was also offered to Ranbir Kapoor. However, Ranbir backed out, and the role was given to Ranveer.

3. Kareena Kapoor

Reportedly, Kareena Kapoor was offered the role of Leela in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram Leela.



With me, it’s all about the mood. There are no regrets, I’ve worked with some really good directors. I’ve missed the chance to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. But there’s always the next time. I'm the only actress who can boast of giving to other actresses.

4. Arjun Kapoor

Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was offered to Arjun Kapoor before Shahid Kapoor.

It did not reach that stage where I could choose or not. When the rights were being acquired by (producers) Ashwin (Varde) and Murad (Khetani), who made Mubarakan, they acquired it keeping me in mind. Sandeep Vanga, the director, had met Shahid and he had seen the film before, and they decided to do the film together.

5. Hrithik Roshan

Did you know Baahubali would have been a Bollywood film? It is reported that filmmaker SS Rajmouli approached Hrithik for the role of Amarendra Baahubali, but Hrithik did not want a period drama film post Jodha Akbar.

6. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has proved her mettle in Bollywood, but the actor has also rejected several films, including Chennai Express, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Ram Leela.

7. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor was signed for the lead role in the sports flick Saina. However, Shraddha was replaced with Parineeti due to some health conditions.

8. Taapsee Pannu

Before Bhumi Pednekar the film Pati Patni Aur Woh was offered to Taapsee Pannu. But due unknown reasons, she was replaced.

I did lose films to star kids. I’ve been replaced unprofessionally in the films I had spoken about. There are two ways - either you depend on the biggies to support you consistently and help you reach the position that you eventually want to, or you make one for yourself regardless of anyone supporting you or not.

9. Salman Khan

SRK starrer Chak De! India was offered to Salman Khan. But he decided to step out and said:

When I was offered Chak De, my image was totally different as I was doing Partner and all those kinds of films. My only thing in Chak De was that my fans would expect me to wear a wig and win the match for India which would not go for the film. That was not my genre at that point in time. It was a more serious kind of film and I was doing more of a commercial kind of cinema which I am still doing. I would never move out of the commercial cinema zone but it is just that there would be a lot of meaningful cinema in the commercial zone.

10. Radhika Apte

In an old interview, Radhika Apte revealed why she was replaced in Vicky Donor.

I had gone on a holiday for a month, drank a lot of beer, and ate loads of food. I told them that I’ll come back and lose it. But they did not want to take a chance. I don’t get affected by rejection at work, but the weight thing really messed with my head.

