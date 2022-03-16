Indian actors and directors have long made a habit of issuing random statements, comparisons if you will, that make no sense whatsoever. Check it out for yourself.

1. Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi has done some good movies, NGL. Saathiya is amazing. As is Yuva. I will even watch Kaal; Oberoi's half-decent in it and I didn't mind it the first time I watched it. In my defence, I was in middle school, and I thought Shah Rukh Khan was actually in the film. Wait, I am deviating from the subject, which is Oberoi compared himself to Heath Ledger.

And not Heath Ledger from 10 Things I hate About You to his Saathiya. He compared, his role in Krrish 3, a cheap rip off of what was supposed to be Magneto to Heath Ledger's Joker from The Dark Knight. Not sure, who the joke was on there.

2. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan is the quintessential Bollywood hero. He looks like one, he's funny, he can dance and if Badlapur was any indication, he is a pretty decent actor and given the right film, script, and director could very well light up the screen with his talent. But Dilwale was not that movie. And it was frankly ridiculous of him to even compare it to Christopher Nolan's Inception.

That, however, concerns me for a different reason. Did he even watch Inception? Because that is a very different movie than Dilwale. Like, a whole different genre and far, far better music. I am sorry, it is what it is.

3. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is a bit extra. I mean, I am pretty sure, ganja smokes him to get high. Or maybe he's just a Labrador's soul, IDK. But at this point, it seems like every mainstream actor in Bollywood has seen only one film and that is The Dark Knight. Because guess who he compared his performance in Padmaavat to? Heath Ledger as The Joker. 10 points to Gryffindor.

Oh, and he went a step ahead and added Malcolm McDowell from Clockwork Orange to that list, for some weird reason.

4. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana shared posters from Thalaivi and Dhaakad, showing the physical transformation that she underwent for the two films. Since her Twitter account was suspended for well... we will just be sharing the quote here.

Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot.

Well, the Gadot comparision, I can get behind since she is really big on the idea of persecution.

5. Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor is single-handedly responsible for lowering the IQ of Indian TV content for the foreseeable future. NGL, we don't always get to say exactly what we want but my god, Kapoor has made some very regressive messed up shit that has now become part of Indian society and will remain so for as long as we live. So, it's just weird when she compares Indian TV shows to Game of Thrones saying a woman gave birth to dragons there. Except, she didn't. Also, that is false equivalence and a statement made without much context.

Phew, this has caused me enough second-hand embarrassment for the day and I live with my parents.